Aussie players to return for IPL 2025? Cricket Australia issues statement; ‘Will support players in…’

BCCI confirmed on Monday that the 18th season of the Indian Premier League will resume on 17 May after a one-week suspension due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan at the border. Now that a ceasefire has been announced between the two neighbours, the Indian cricket board is keen to ensure that the IPL runs smoothly, but the major hurdle it faces is the availability of foreign players, most of whom have left for their home countries.

However, the BCCI received some good news on Tuesday when Cricket Australia issued a sympathetic statement allowing its players to return to the IPL if they wish.

“Following the announcement that the IPL will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not.” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches. We are maintaining communication with the Australian government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety.” the Aussie board added.

WTC Final could spell trouble for BCCI: Notably, Australia are set to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on 11 June, just eight days after the IPL 2025 final on 3 June. Many key members of the IPL WTC squad, including Pat Cummins, Travis Head (SRH), Josh Inglis (PBKS), Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Starc (DC), will have to decide whether to return for the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that pacer Josh Hazlewood is recovering from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to return for the rest of the IPL season.