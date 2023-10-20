Australia vs Pakistan Highlights, World Cup 2023: PAK 305 all out; AUS win by 62 runs, Zampa stars with 4/53

1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan responded with a gutsy performance as they came out to chase a target of 368. However, they lost crucial wickets at key points of the game, which allowed Australia to win the game. Catch LIVE updates here