Australia vs Pakistan Highlights, World Cup 2023: After a strong opening stand of 134 runs, Pakistan kept losing wickets regularly. They have been bowled out for 302 runs in the 45th over, thereby losing the match by 62 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the last man to fall, as he was caught at the boundary line while trying to smash one over the covers.
Earlier, despite getting an opening partnership of 259 runs, Australia failed to capitalize on it well as the rest of batting order collapsed under Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf's fiery pace. Australia scored 367/9 after 50 overs and Pakistan has shown the ability to chase high targets.
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi provided the team with a breakthrough as he dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell on back-to-back balls and these wickets will restrict Australian batters for some time. Steve Smith is the new batter on the ground, and Pakistan must increase the pressure now.
Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have started well and are punishing Pakistan bowling now. Pakistan bowling line up is getting too desperate for wicket, which is providing more edge to the batters on the flat pitch of Bengaluru.
Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the teams are in desperate need of a win in order to cement their place at the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.
Australia have finally clinched a win at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after suffering crushing defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches. The Kangaroos had beaten Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in their previous encounter. The Pat Cummins-led side chased 209 runs in less than 45 overs after a superb bowling performance from Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc helped restrict their Asian rivals to a low total.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a crushing defeat at the hands of India in Ahmedabad, where they were bowled out for a paltry 191 runs. Pakistan's bowling attack, which hasn't looked at its best in this tournament, will be put to the test in Bengaluru with the flat track likely to help the batsmen.
Australia and Pakistan Playing XI:
Australia Playing XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w/k), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan Playing XI
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w/k), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
When and where to watch the Australia vs Pakistan encounter?
The Australia vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.
Head to Head records:
Australia have played 107 ODIs so far with Pakistan and won 69 of those. Three matches had no results and one ended in a tie while Pakistan won 34 of those. In the last 3 ODIs played between these two teams, Pakistan won 2 and Australia 1.
Australia and Pakistan have clashed 10 times in World Cups so far. Australia won 6 (1975, 1987, 1999, 2003, 2015, 2019) of those and Pakistan 4 (1979, 1992, 1999, 2011)
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Key Highlights
1. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss the opted to bowl first
2. Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner began for Australia while Shaheen Afridi led the attack for Pakistan
3. Shaheen Afridi tried his best to unsettle Australian openers with some fiery deliveries in initial overs
4. But, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner controlled the game for first 10 overs
5. David Warner smashed his 32nd half-century against Pakistan
6. Mitchell Marsh smashed his back-to-back 2nd 50 in ICC World Cup 2023
7. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashed their respective boundaries and keep a tight grip over the match
8. Shaheen Afridi clinched 2 back-to-back wickets- Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell OUT
9. Spinner Usama Mir dismissed Steve Smith
10. David Warner finally took the walk back to the pavilion after scoring 163 runs for his team
11. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf recovered back in the game and took wickets in regular intervals
12. Australia couldn't finish their innings well and scored 367/9 after 50 overs.
13. Pakistani openers Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique gave a steady start during the powerplay, with a score of 59 out of the first 10 overs.
14. Imam and Shafiq remained unbeaten till the end of 20 overs, taking Pakistan to 131/0 in 20 overs.
15. Pakistan lost both the openers, along with skipper Babar Azam, between 20-30 overs. At the end of 30 overs, they scored 200/3.
16. Pakistan kept the runs momentum going, but lost the two crucial wickets of Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed between the 30th and 40th over. At the end of 40 overs, they were 272/5.
17. With Muhammad Rizwan getting dismissed in the 42nd over, the game totally slipped out of Pakistan's hands. They were bowled out for 305 in the 46th over, losing the match by 62 runs.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: AUS now in top 4 of points table, PAK slips below
Australia vs Pakistan Live: After today's outcome, Australia have climbed to the fourth position in the points table, with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.193. Pakistan has dropped to the sixth position, with 4 points and net run rate of -0.456. While Australia will be playing their next game against the Netherlands on October 25, Pakistan will square off against Afghanistan on October 23.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: David Warner awarded man of the match
Australia vs Pakistan Live: David Warner has been awarded with the ‘man of the match’ title for his blistering knock of 163 runs off 124 balls. This was Warner's fifth century in World Cup games. The inning, which was marred with some luck as Pakistan dropped two of his catches, was essential for the Aussies to place themselves in a commanding position.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Need to keep up the winning momentum, says Pat Cummins
Australia vs Pakistan Live: After Australia's impressive win against Pakistan, Pat Cummins said at the post-match presentation that the team needs to keep up the winning momentum in the rest of the tournament. “That is how we want to play our cricket – taking the game on," he said.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: First 35 overs of AUS innings tilted game against us, says Babar Azam
Australia vs Pakistan Live: The first 35 overs of Australian batting, where they scored over 260 runs at the loss of only two wickets, titled the game against Pakistan, suggested Babar Azam. He also blamed the dropped catches of David Warner by his teammates, and the lack of partnership among the middle order Pakistani batters for the end result.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: PAK 302 all out in response to AUS 367/9
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan has been bowled out for 302 in 45.2 overs. Here are the key stats:
Top scorers:
Imam ul-Haq: 70
Abdullah Shafique: 64
Muhammad Rizwan: 46
Pick of the bowlers:
Zampa: 4/53
Stoinis: 2/40
Cummins: 2/62
Australia vs Pakistan Live: PAK 305 all out; AUS win match by 62 runs
Australia vs Pakistan Live: The Pakistani side has been bowled out for 305; with Shaheen Afridi being the last man to be dismissed. He was picked up by captain Pat Cummins, who ended up with a spell of 2/62. Pakistan has lost the match by 62 runs.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Hasan Ali dismissed; PAK at 301/9
Australia vs Pakistan Live: After a strong opening stand of 134 runs, Pakistan kept losing wickets regularly. They are currently nine wickets down, and the target is still over 60 runs away. Hasan Ali was the latest to be dismissed as Mitchel Starc maintains his record of picking up at least one wicket in every World Cup he has played in so far. PAK at 301/9 in 45 overs.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Muhammad Nawaz is gone; Zampa strikes again
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Zampa had an outstanding night with the bowl, picking up four wickets for 53 runs. Nawaz is the latest to get dismissed. After smashing a six, he charged down again only to be outfoxed by Zampa. The wicket-keeper makes no mistake behind the stumps and put the bails out before even Nawaz could turn. He goes back for 14 (16). Hasan Ali is the new batter in.
PAK at 287/7 in 43 overs
Shaheen Afridi: 0
Hasan Ali: 0
Zampa: 4/53 (10 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live:Usama Mir goes for duck; PAK at 277/7 in 42 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Usama Mir has been dismissed for a duck. He tried to play a pull off Hazlewood's delivery, but ended up getting caught in the deep. The target is now looking like an uphill task for Pakistan. PAK at 277/7 in 42 overs.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Zampa gets rid of Rizwan, PAK at 274/6 in 41 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Adam Zampa has got rid off Muhammad Rizwan, getting him leg before the wicket. Rizwan goes for 46 (40), and Pakistan is in deep trouble. Muhammad Nawaz and Usama Mir are the new batters in. PAK at 274/6 in 41 overs.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Iftikhar dismissed, Zampa strikes
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Zampa has picked up the key wicket of Iftikhar, who was looking dangerous and had smashed three sixes off the last 6 balls that he faced. Zampa caught him leg before on a ball that skidded off the pitch's surface. Pakistan again in trouble. Iftikhar goes for 26 (20). PAK at 269/5 in 39 overs.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 13 runs off Stoinis; PAK 265/4 in 38 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 13 runs came off Marcus Stoinis over, as Iftikhar Ahmed has struck another six. Pakistan are now in the game, as they need 103 runs off 72 balls.
Iftikhar: 23
Rizwan: 43
Stoinis: 40/2 (5 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 250 up for PAK, Iftikhar hits back-to-back sixes
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 250 runs are up for Pakistan, and this came in the 37th over courtesy of some big hitting from Iftikhar Ahmed. He struck two sixes of Pat Cummins, which massively helped the batting side in releasing some pressure.
Iftikhar: 15
Rizwan: 37
Cummins: 1/58 (7 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Pat Cummins strikes! Saud Shakeel gone for 31; PAK at 232/4 in 35 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Pat Cummins has struck right when Australia needed the most. On the first ball of his over, he succeeded in getting a top-edge of Saud Shakeel, at Marcus Stoinis makes no mistake in taking the catch. Shakeel goes for 31 (30). Iftikhar Ahmed is the new batter in.
Rizwan: 34
Iftikhar: 0
Cummins: 1/44 (6 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 50-run stand for Rizwan, Shakeel
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Rizwan and Shakeel have completed a partnership of 50 runs. This came at a crucial time, when Pakistan lost three wickets in quick succession. PAK at 231/3 in 34 overs.
Rizwan: 34
Shakeel: 31
Maxwell: 0/40 (5 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Only 5 off Maxwell's over. PAK at 213/3 in 32 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: A tidy over executed by Maxwell, conceding only 5 runs. This included 1 run off the first five balls, prompting Rizwan to charge down the track and smash a boundary. PAK at 213/3.
Rizwan: 29
Shakeel: 17
Maxwell: 0/31 (4 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 8 runs off Mitchel Starc's over
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 8 runs came off Mitchel Starc's over, including a boundary off the last bowl. Rizwan is taking caculated risks to keep Pakistan alive in the match. Glenn Maxwell will bowl the net over.
Rizwan: 25
Shakeel: 16
Starc: 0/47 (6 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 200 up for Pakistan in 30 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: With 10 runs off the 30th over, Pakistan has reached the 200-run mark. Rizwan and Saud Shakeel are in the middle. They need a massive 168 runs to win out of the final 120 balls, with seven wickets in hand. Can they script history?
Rizwan: 20
Shakeel: 14
Hazlewood: 0/26 (7 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: PAK at 190/3 in 29 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: The target remains mammoth for Pakistan, as losing three wickets in quick succession has dampened their scoring rate. All eyes are on Rizwan and Saud, who need to build a partnership while scoring at a high pace. Pakistan are at 190/3 in 29 overs.
Rizwan: 18
Saud: 9
Zampa: 1/38 (7 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Babar Azam gone!
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan have suffered a lethal blow as their captain Babar Azam is heading back to the pavillion. Babur pulled a short delivery by Zampa, and Cummins took an excellent catch inside the cover. He is gone for 18 (14). Saud Shakeel is the new batter in.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 10 runs off Cummin's over
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 10 runs off Pat Cummin's over, as Muhammad Rizwan hits two 4s and takes a double. A lot depends on the two batters on the crease if Pakistan is to win the match. At the end of 25 overs, PAK is 169/2.
Babar: 17
Rizwan: 11
Cummins: 0/43 (5 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Back-to-back strikes by Stoinis, PAK at 154/2
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Marcus Stoinis has struck again in his second over, with the well-settled Imam ul Haq being caught in the deep as he played a strong cut shot. Starc makes no mistake in taking the catch. Imam departs after a solid score of 70. Muhammad Rizwan is the new man in.
Babar: 14
Rizwan: 0
Stoinis: 2/17
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Babar Azam starts off with double boundaries
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Babar Azam started off with two boundaries in the first over that he faced. The skipper seems to have made up his mind to go after the bowlers in an aggressive way. Pakistan are at 143/1 in 22 overs.
Imam: 63
Babar: 8
Stoinis: 1/8
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: PAK loses 1st wicket as Stoinis dismisses Abdullah
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan has lost the first wicket, with Abdullah Shafique, who was looking dangerous, being dismissed by Marcus Stoinis off the first bowl of his spell. He charged down the wicket, but Stoinis followed him. Shafique ended up swinging the bat, but a top edge led to a simple catch for Maxwell inside the circle. Shafique departs for a gritsy inning of 64. Babar Azam is the new man in, who walks out amidst an uproar from the Bengaluru crowd. PAK at 134/1 in 21.1 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 3 fours from the over! PAK 131/0 in 20 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Three boundaries were smashed from Maxwell's over, taking Pakistan's score to 131/0 in 20 overs. Imam and Shafique are looking to explode as Australia desperately awaits to pick the first wicket.
Shafique: 62
Imam: 62
Maxwell: 0/26 (3 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 100-run partnership for Imam-Shafique
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 100-run partnership is up for Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique. Both the openers have held the game for Pakistan, and kept their chances alive to chase down the mammoth target of 368 runs. A boundary came to close the 18th over of Maxwell. Both the batters have crossed the half-century mark.
Imam: 54
Shafique: 51
Maxwell: 0/11 (2 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Another tight over, as Maxwell concedes only 3 runs. PAK 97/0 in 16 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Glenn Maxwell conceded only three runs from his first over, thereby putting the pressure on Pakistan. The required run rate is now at over 8 runs per over. Pakistan needs to strike boundaries to remain in contention.
Shafique: 47
Imam: 43
Maxwell: 0/3
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Tidy over from Zampa, Pak 94/0 in 15 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Zampa has returned with another tidy over, conceding only four runs from it. Pakistan are at 94/0 at the end of 15 overs. Glenn Maxwell is coming out to bowl the next over, as Australia are likely to rely on spinners to slow down the run rate.
Imam: 42
Shafique: 45
Zampa: 0/13 (3 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Another Six! PAK 90/0 in 14 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan has upped the striking rate, taking its total to 90/0 in 14 overs. Shafique smashed another six off Cumin, as the batters look to keep the momentum going to keep themselves in contention for chasing the mega target of 368.
Imam: 40
Shafique: 43
Cummins: 0/33 (4 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Batters taking on Zampa, boundary off the over. PAK 81/0 in 13 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Shafique and Imam are stepping out against Zampa, with the latter muscling away the ball for a boundary over the bowler's head. 8 runs from the over. Pakistan are at 81/0 in 13 overs.
Imam: 38
Shafique: 37
Zampa: 0/9 (2 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 12 runs off the over! PAK 73/0 in 12 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Shafique was lucky as played an uppish pull off Cummin's delivery, but the catch was dropped by Sean Abbot on the ropes. Not only was the catch missed, but the ball ended up across the fence, bringing the first maximum for Pakistan in the match. A total of 12 runs from the over, easing the pressure on the chasing side.
Shafique: 34
Imam: 33
Cummins: 0/24 (3 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 60/0 in 11 overs as Zampa concedes only 1
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Zampa, as expected, used the pitch's spinner-friendly surface to keep the pressure on Pakistan. Only 1 run from the over, Pakistan at 60/0 in 11 overs. They need to lift their scoring run rate in order to remain in contention for chasing the mammoth target of 368 runs.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 59 runs conceded by Aussies in 10 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan has managed to keep all wickets intact in the first 10 overs, and pull 59 runs from it. However, the first powerplay did not entire went in their favour, as they have fallen behind the required run rate of over 7. With Adam Zampa now coming into the attack, it remains to be seen whether Pakistan would end up further slowing down their game.
Shafique: 23
Imam: 31
Hazlewood: 0/18 (5 overs)
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 7 runs off the over; PAK 55/0 in 9 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Abdullah Shafique goes over the top again to pick up a boundary, as he pulled a short ball of Cummins. Although there was lack of timing, the ball raced away to the ropes due to the fast outfield. 7 runs from the over, as Pakistan are 55/0 in 9 overs.
Imam: 29
Shafique: 20
Cummins: 0/12
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Another tight over by Aussies. PAK 48/0 in 8 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Hazlewood delivered another tight over for Australia, conceding only 2 runs off the over. Pakistan has been struggling to get the runs over the last 3 overs. Only 8 runs have been scored of the last 18 balls.
Imam: 28
Shafique: 15
Hazlewood: 0/14
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 6 runs off Pat Cummin's first over; PAK 46/0 in 7 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Pat Cummins kept the pressure on Pakistan in his first over, prompting Abdullah Shafique to hit an uppish shot for a boundary. While Shafique ended up scoring a four, he is visibly struggling to rotate strike. Six runs off the over.
Shafique: 15
Imam: 26
Cummins: 0/6
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Maiden from Hazlewood!
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Hazlewood has exerted the pressure back on Pakistan, with a tight maiden. Shafique was unable to rotate the strike or hit boundaries in the over. Pakistan are 40/0 in 6 overs.
Imam: 25
Shafique: 10
Hazlewood: 0/12
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Imam in top-form, PAK 40/0 in 5 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: A steady start was recorded by Pakistan, as they posted 40 runs in 5 overs. The openers, particulary Imam-ul-Haq, displayed solid cricketing shots. He remains unbeated at 25 (19), and Shafique is at 10 (11). Starc has conceded 28 off his 3 overs so far.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Back-to-back boundaries for Imam, PAK 28/0
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Imam-ul-Haq struck back-to-back boundaries off Hazlewood's first two deliveries. The pacer, however, made a comeback with four dots to end the over. This included a bowl that struck the pads of Imam leading to a loud appeal, but the umpire declined it.
Imam: 15
Shafique: 9
Hazlewood: 0/12
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 20/0 in 3 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Another decent over for Pakistan, as they manage to get 8 runs off Mitchel Starc. The outfiel is fast and the pitch appears to be suiting the batters with the new ball.
Imam: 7
Abdullah: 9
Starc: 0/16
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 12/0 at end of 2 overs
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: A decent start for Pakistan so far, as the team has managed 12 runs off 2 overs. Imam-ul-Haq smashed a boundary off Josh Hazlewood's first ball, but that was followed by five dots to end the over.
Imam: 7
Shafique: 1
Hazlewood: 4/0
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: 8 runs off 1st over
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Chasing a target of massive 368 runs, Pakistan score 8 runs in first over, bowled by Mitchell Starc. Pakistan at 8/0 after 1 over.
Abdullah Shafique: 1
Imam-ul-Haq: 3
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Second innings begin
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Second innings begin as Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq enter crease.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live: Second innings to begin soon
Despite a good opening partnership between Warner and Marsh, Australia could not end the match as expected and end up scoring 367/9 after 50 overs. Pakistan need 368 runs to win at a run rate of 7.36 per over.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan bowling
Pakistan bowling
Shaheen Afridi 5/54 (10)
Hasan Ali 0/57 (8)
Iftikhar Ahmed 0/37 (8)
Haris Rauf 3/83 (8)
Usama Mir 1/82 (9)
Mohammad Nawaz 0/43 (7)
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Australia batting
Australia
David Warner 163
Mitchell Marsh 121
Glenn Maxwell 0
Steve Smith 7
Marcus Stoinis 21
Josh Inglis 13
Marnus Labuschagne 8
Pat Cummins* 6
Mitchell Strac 2
Josh Hazlewood 0
Adam Zampa* 1
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Australia score 367/9 in 50 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Australia will not be happy with its finish, especially after getting 259-run opening partnership. Shaheen Afridi clinched 5 wickets while Haris Rauf took 3 wickets to keep the Australian batters under leash in the final 15 overs. This is not a very high score and Pakistan batting is in form to chase this target.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Back-to-back wickets for Shaheen Afridi
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Shaheen Afridi played his role well and became first Pakistani player to clinch 5 wickets in two World Cup matches. The pacer has single handedly brought Pakistan back in the game and Australia's batting order has completely collapsed in the second leg of the game.
Pakistan has ended the game better than expected and it is going to be a exciting chase.
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Australia score 363/7 in 49 overs
Australia
Pat Cummins 4
Mitchell Strac 2
Pakistan bowling
Shaheen Afridi 3/50 (9)
Hasan Ali 0/57 (8)
Iftikhar Ahmed 0/37 (8)
Haris Rauf 3/83 (8)
Usama Mir 1/82 (9)
Mohammad Nawaz 0/43 (7)
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Wicket!! Marnus Labuschagne OUT
Australia vs Pakistan Live: Australia's innings is loosing too many wickets in the final phase of the game. Marnus Labuschagne was looking a big shot on the long on, but it went straight in the hands of substitute fielder Shadab Khan. Pakistan has recovered well during the last 13-14 overs of the game and it will surely provide some chances to their batters.
