Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket: ‘A little bit sad’

Veteran Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a 14-year career.

Maxwell retires from international cricket after having played seven Tests, 149 ODIs and 130 T20Is.

“A little bit sad and a little bit inevitable as well. Announcing my retirement from international cricket and domestic games for Victoria in the 50-over and four-day stuff. Red ball completely, probably won't shock anybody," Maxwell said on an episode of The Final Word podcast.

Maxwell last played for Australia during a T20I against Oman in February this year, during the T20 World Cup that was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

He has, however, continued playing domestic and franchise cricket, most recently turning up for Victoria against South Australia during a One Day Cup match on 12 October.

“After the last one-day game for Victoria, speaking to my teammates and letting them know that that was going to be my last game for the state was probably harder than I thought it was going to be.

"Knowing that they've played such a huge role in my whole career, every time I've come back, had great teammates there and a lot of support from the state," the 38-year-old added.

“Yeah, I certainly got a little bit choked up speaking in front of the group, but yeah, it's probably a time where I probably need to spend a little bit more time investing in the body to make sure I can get through the remaining couple of tournaments I've got in my career," he explained.

Glenn Maxwell's achievements with Australia He won three major titles with Australia that include the 2015 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

His most defining moment in his international cricket arguably came during Australia's 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan. Looking to chase a target of 292, Australia were in all sorts of trouble at 91/7 at one stage. However, Maxwell fought back valiantly amidst suffering cramps, as he slammed 201 runs from 128 deliveries to help Australia win by three wickets.

This included an unbeaten 202-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins as Australia crossed the finish line with 19 balls to spare.

Overall, in his international career, Maxwell scored 7226 runs and took 136 wickets from 286 matches across the three formats.