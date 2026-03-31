Australia batter Jake Weatherald joins Leicestershire for County Championship stint

London [UK], March 31 (ANI): Australia's Ashes-winning opening batter, Jake Weatherald, has joined Leicestershire for the opening block of County Championship fixtures.

Weatherald arrives in Leicester following a landmark winter in which he made his Australian Test debut in the Ashes Test Series against England. Weatherald only made his Test debut for Australia in November last year, but the left-hander featured in all five Ashes Tests against England for mixed results as he scored 201 runs at an average of 22.33 as the Aussies clinched the series 4-1, as per the Leicestershire website.

Weatherald also brings a wealth of first-class experience with 5,784 runs, including 13 centuries, at an average of 36.84 across 85 matches.

With Australia set to host Bangladesh in August as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and ahead of crucial series against South Africa, New Zealand and India, Weatherald has chosen to head overseas with Leicestershire and lock in a playing stint with the county side during the early stages of the new season.

It will provide Weatherald the chance to maintain the form that saw him earn an international call-up at the end of last year, and the 31-year-old is excited to be heading to England to play for Leicestershire for the first time.

Speaking ahead of his first taste of county cricket, Jake Weatherald said, "I'm absolutely buzzing to join Leicestershire for this first block of the County Championship. It's my first taste of county cricket, and honestly, I couldn't be more excited. Everyone I've spoken to has talked about how special the county circuit is, the history, the crowds, and the grind, and I'm really looking forward to being part of that. I can't wait to meet the lads, settle in, and hopefully make a real impact for the Foxes."