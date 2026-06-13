Australia crush South Africa by 65 runs in T20 World Cup opener

Manchester [UK], June 13 (ANI): Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign in commanding fashion, registering a 65-run victory over South Africa in Manchester on Saturday.

A strong batting display saw them post 172/8 in their 20 overs, before their bowlers dominated proceedings to dismiss the 2024 finalists for 107 in 16.4 overs.

Georgia Wareham was the standout performer, delivering a superb all-round effort. She contributed a quickfire 32 with the bat before starring with the ball, picking up three wickets, and adding value in the field with a catch and a run-out to cap off a complete performance. Put into bat, Australia bore the brunt of some inspired bowling by pacers Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail at the beginning. While Kapp packed off Georgia Voll in the opening, Ismail struck with the wicket of Beth Mooney, as per the ICC website.

Phoebe Litchfield led the Australian fightback with a quickfire half-century. She struck nine fours and a six for 50 off just 24 balls.

South African bowlers tried to make life difficult for their rivals, taking wickets at regular intervals. Nonkululeko Mlaba was exceptional in her team's opening game, claiming 2/22 in her four overs. While Nadine De Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka also returned with two wickets each, they couldn't quite keep the run rate in check.

Australia's middle and lower order fought through and kept the runs ticking. Perry anchored the innings with two important partnerships, a 37-run third-wicket stand with Litchfield and a 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Georgia Wareham.

Wareham gave the team the much-needed impetus with 32 off 22, while Annabel Sutherland followed it up with 21 off 14.

South Africa, which had beaten Australia in the 2024 semifinals, needed some big innings and partnerships if they were going to complete the record chase. But they never really got off the ground.

Sophie Molineux drew first blood as she trapped Sune Luus' leg before wicket in the opening over. With the Australian bowlers taking charge, South Africa just did not have enough firepower to burst through the gates.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt (44) stitched handy partnerships with Nadine De Klerk (25) and Kapp (12). But once Kapp was run out, South Africa came down like a house of cards. They lost their last seven wickets for just 25 runs, finishing at 107.