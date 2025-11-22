Australia get 'Head' start in Ashes: Travis Head's 69-ball century wins 1st Test for Baggy Greens in two days

Australian batter Travis Head played a fiery knock of 123 off 83 balls to give the 2025 Ashes hosts their first win in the historic five-match series against England.

England won the toss and chose to bat first, managing a meagre 172 runs in their first innings. Mitchell Starc proved to be the bane of Ben Stokes' boys, picking up seven scalps in just 12.5 overs. However, the Aussies were no better in the second innings and collapsed within 132, with the England captain now taking five wickets in six overs.

In the third innings, England again put up a paltry total of 164, with Gus Atkinson managing to score the highest - 37.

Travis' heroics came in the fourth innings, in which he went out to bat with Jake Weatherald, who lost his wicket when he was at 23.

Head formed a strong partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, who himself scored an impressive 49-ball 51.

But Head was the man of the hour on the second day, striking a stunning 16 boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 148.19 as he scored his 123.

Head's ton came in 69 balls. This is the second-fastest century in the history of the Ashes, with the fastest coming from Adam Gilchrist in 2006, when he scored a ton against England in 57 balls. The third-highest was way back in 1898 by Joe Darling, who got his ton in 85 balls.

No noise about the pitch Surprisingly, after heavily critising the pitch at the Eden Gardens where the Test match between India and South Africa ended in three days due to what is being claimed as a turning pitch prepared by the hosts, former England captain Michael Vaughan is silent after the Perth Blitzkrieg in which 19 wickets fell on the first day alone and the match got over in the second day itself.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc completes Ashes century with Joe Root's wicket

A number of former Indian cricketers have also raised their voices against this, with Dinesh Karthik asking, "Is it fair to say people like to see pacers picking plenty of wickets on spicy pitches than spinners on a turning pitch"

Former India star Ravinchandran Ashwin also said, "Only 19 wickets fell at Perth today, but an excellent days cricket," adding, "Oh no! What if the same happens tomorrow in Guwahati?"

Commentator and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has also weighed in, saying, "Such an ‘outcome’ on a subcontinental pitch would’ve meant the death of Test cricket. 🤣😂"