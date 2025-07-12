Australia mull leaving out Nathan Lyon for Sabina Park pink-ball Test

Kingston [Jamaica], July 12 (ANI): The combination of the pink ball and the conditions at Sabina Park has prompted Australia to reassess the balance of their playing XI, with captain Pat Cummins not ruling out the possibility of dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon in favour of an extra fast bowler, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Barring the three Ashes Tests he missed in 2023 due to a calf injury sustained at Lord's, Lyon has been a permanent fixture in Australia's Test side since the 2013 series against England.

"I think everything's an option. We honestly haven't settled on it. We all left yesterday and thought we'd just sleep on it, come back and have a look and make up our mind today," Australia captain Pat Cummins said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

However, as the team wrapped up training on Friday, Cummins was seen in deep discussion with head coach Andrew McDonald and touring selector Tony Dodemaide. Chair of selectors George Bailey has already returned home following the second Test, and Cummins is expected to name the playing XI a day before the match, as is now customary.

"(There are) a few more unknowns...I think mainly (the) pink ball and trying to get our heads around exactly what it's going to do," Cummins said.

"That last session (under lights) might be a little bit longer than Adelaide," he added.

While the current series has largely favoured the fast bowlers, Lyon has still managed to claim nine wickets at an average of 18.33, including a six-wicket haul in Grenada. He now sits just one wicket short of Glenn McGrath's tally of 563, which would make him the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia behind Shane Warne.

Lyon's overall record in day-night Tests is respectable, with 43 wickets at 25.62--better than his red-ball average of 30.52. This match against West Indies will mark Australia's first day-night Test away from home.

If Australia opt for a pace-heavy attack, Scott Boland, who has an impressive pink-ball record of 12 wickets at 16.75 in just three Tests, could come into the side. Beau Webster, who has been used as the fourth seamer in the series, can provide part-time offspin alongside Travis Head. Another possibility is strengthening the batting lineup if selectors believe that three main pacers plus Webster can handle the bowling workload.

If Lyon is indeed left out, it would be a notable omission in what is set to be a milestone match for Mitchell Starc, who will be making his 100th Test appearance. On Thursday, Starc reflected on the close camaraderie he shares with Lyon, Cummins, and Hazlewood--all hailing from New South Wales.

"We've spent a lot of time together," Starc said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"So to play with a lot of really close mates, to play with a lot of really good people around the staff and the playing group has been really special," he added.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Roston Chase revealed that his team is also weighing up the option of recalling specialist spinner Jomel Warrican, who was left out in Grenada.

"I think the wicket will offer some spin as well," Chase said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It has a bit of grass on it, but I think the groundsman said he might shave off a bit," he noted.

"So still yet to see what the final surface will look like, but it looks pretty hard. I mean, the practice wickets look similar, so the ball has been doing a bit in the practice session. Looks like a good cricket wicket," he added. (ANI)