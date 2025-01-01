Ahead of the final Test between India and Australia at Sydney in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met the squads of both teams and posted two separate pictures on the first day of 2025.

In the social media post, he mentioned that both teams have already given the Australian people an incredible summer of cricket.

He wrote on X, “The Australian and Indian teams have already given us an incredible summer of cricket.”

He also added in a different post, "When the fifth test starts on Friday, the SCG will be a sea of pink in support of the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Go Australia!"

PM Anthony Albanese and his fiancee Jodie Haydon had hosted a New Year's reception at Kirribilli House on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Albanese also had some words for India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 30 wickets from four matches in the series so far.

“We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting," NDTV quoted Albanese as saying in The Sydney Morning Herald in the 90-minute function.

India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Pat Cummins-led Australia team for the fifth and the final Test match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground from 3 January 2025 onwards. This will be decider if India will qualify for the World Test Championship finals or not, as for this India will have to win this Test. Australia are currently leading in the series by 2-1, as the match in Brisbane resulted in a draw.