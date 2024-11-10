Australia squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 announced; two surprising picks await India

Australia's 13-man squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy has been revealed, with Nathan McSweeney likely to open alongside Usman Khawaja. The first Test is scheduled to start on November 22 in Perth.

10 Nov 2024
Australia have annnounced 13 man squad for 1st Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match at Perth
Australia have annnounced 13 man squad for 1st Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match at Perth(X (@mufaddal_vohra))

Australia has finally announced their 13-man squad for the first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, starting on November 22. Notably, 25-year-old Nathan McSweeney has been included in the side and is more or less confirmed to open the innings for the Kangaroos alongside Usman Khawaja on his Test debut.

Meanwhile, the Aussie selectors had another surprise in store with the selection of England-born wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis. The right-handed player is all set to captain Australia in the upcoming third ODI against Pakistan today.

Aussie chairman of selectors, George Bailey, also confirmed that Inglis will not be occupying the vacant spot at the top of the order but will instead play as a specialist batter.

McSweeney, who captains South Australia, sealed his place with strong performances for Australia A against India A over the past two weeks including scores of 39 and 88* in the first match of the A series.

“Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket… His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level.” George Bailey explained the opener's selection for BGT

"Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad. Scott has been a top-level performer when given the opportunity at Test level and remains a valued member of the squad. The squad is balanced and provides Andrew and Pat the options required for what shapes as a captivating series." the Aussie selector added

Australia's squad for BGT 2024:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

(With inputs from agencies)

 

10 Nov 2024
