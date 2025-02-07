Australia squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sean Abbot among four likely replacements

Australia squad for ICC Champions Trophy: was dealt a heavy blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after the injury-hit two-time former champions were forced to make as many as four replacements. While Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh were all ruled out due to respective injuries, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ shock retirement from ODIs with immediate effect came as a big blow to the Australian aspirations.

Cricket Australia has time until February 12 to finalise their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad after they had initially named their 15-member side on January 13. Notably, February 12 is also the same day when Australia take on Sri Lanka in their first of two ODIs against Sri Lanka, as a preparation for the mega event starting seven days later.

Although Australia has yet to announce its white-ball squad against Sri Lanka, according to an EspnCricinfo report, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly, and Jake Fraser-McGurk have been added to the ODI squad.

Who will replace Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood? Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson are the frontrunners to replace fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the Australian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson have been among wickets in the Big Bash League (BBL) recently and were also a part of the playing XIs against Pakistan at home a few months back.

Who can be Mitchell Marsh's replacement? With Mitchell Marsh not bowling in ODIs in recent times, hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk appears to be the like-for-like replacement. The right-hander, who played just five ODIs for Australia to date, has roared back to form in the BBL with a 46-ball 95 for Melbourne Renegades, batting at no.3.

Cooper Conolly in for Marcus Stoinis? In all likelihood, Cooper Conolly is expected to replace Marcus Stoinis in the Australian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 22-year-old was in stellar form in the BBL, scoring 351 runs.

Additionally, the southpaw's ability to float in the batting and contribute by taking wickets boosts his CV. For the unknown, Cooper Conolly was named the Player of the Tournament in BBL 2024-25 and also finished as the top run-getter for Perth Scorchers.

Regarding captaincy, either Travis Head or Steve Smith is likely to lead Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Steve Smith is currently leading Australia in the Test series against Sri Lanka and could lead in the ODI series.