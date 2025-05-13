Australia squad for WTC final against South Africa: Cameron Green returns after long injury layoff, Pat Cummins to lead

Koushik Paul
Updated13 May 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Cameron Green will return to the Australian line-up for the first time in 12 months.
Cameron Green will return to the Australian line-up for the first time in 12 months. (ICC - X)

All-rounder Cameron Green returned to the national team after a gap of almost 12 months due to injury, while skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood also made a comeback as Australia announced a strong 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa next month.     

Cummins and Hazlewood had missed Australia's last Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury. Green had undergone a surgery on his lower spine last year, which ruled him out for atleast six months. He had missed the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) too.  

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland join Cummins and Hazlewood in the four-man pace attack while Nathan Lyon and Matt Kuhnemann are the two spin options in the side.   

Australia will look to defend their WTC title in the one-off final at Lord's, which commences on June 11. 

 

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

