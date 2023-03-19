Australia thrash India by 10 wickets, level 3-match ODI series 1-1

Australia thrash India by 10 wickets, level 3-match ODI series 1-11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Chasing a meagre target of 118 after Mitchell Starc's 5/53 had destroyed India's batting, the tourists completed the task in just 11 overs.
An unbeaten 121-run opening partnership between Mitchell Marsh (66 not out) and Travis Head (51 not out) helped Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the second ODI here on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1.
