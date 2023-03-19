Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Australia thrash India by 10 wickets, level 3-match ODI series 1-1
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets, level 3-match ODI series 1-1

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST PTI
Australia's Mitchell Marsh with teammate Travis Head (R) walks off the field after their win in the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 19, 2023. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Australia's Mitchell Marsh with teammate Travis Head (R) walks off the field after their win in the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 19, 2023. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) (AFP)

Chasing a meagre target of 118 after Mitchell Starc's 5/53 had destroyed India's batting, the tourists completed the task in just 11 overs.

An unbeaten 121-run opening partnership between Mitchell Marsh (66 not out) and Travis Head (51 not out) helped Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in the second ODI here on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Starc made full use of helpful conditions to bundle out India for 117 in 26 overs. His ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with fine display from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down on seaming and swinging conditions.

Brief Scores:

India: 117 all out in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 31, Axar Patel 29 not out, Mitchell Starc 5/53, Sean Abbott 3/23, Nathan Ellis 2/13).

Australia: 121 for no loss in 11 overs (Travis Head 51 not out, Mitchell Marsh 66 not out).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

