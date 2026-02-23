Australia to return to South Africa for Tests for first time since 2018 sandpaper scandal; check SA vs AUS full schedule

Australia will play a Test series in South Africa later this year, with the three-match series scheduled to take place in October. This will be the first time since the infamous Sandpaper controversy in 2018 that Australia will be playing a Test series in South Africa.

The first Test will take place in Durban from 9 October, whereas Gqeberha (18-22 October) will host the second Test. The third Test will be held in Cape Town (27-31 October), which was the venue of the sandpaper scandal.

Prior to the Test series, the two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series that will begin from 24 September.

What happened during 2018 Cape Town Test? During the Cape Town Test between the two teams in 2018, Australia's Cameron Bancroft was seen using a yellow sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. This was a premeditated plan led by the then-captain Steve Smith and David Warner.

The trio were handed severe punishment— both Steve Smith and David Warner received a 12-month ban from international and domestic cricket, along with a lifetime leadership ban for Warner and a two-year leadership ban for Steve Smith. Warner's lifetime leadership ban was, however, overturned in October 2024.

Bancroft, on the other hand, received a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia. In the aftermath of the controversy, Smith and Warner stepped down as captain and vice-captain, respectively, whereas Darren Lehmann resigned as head coach.

Both Smith and Warner have since returned to action for Australia in the longest format, with Warner having retired from Tests in January 2024.

The South Africa vs Australia Test series will possibly determine the two teams' chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year.

Australia lead the WTC standings with a win percentage (PCT) of 87.50, whereas South Africa are in third place with a PCT of 75. New Zealand are currently in second place with a PCT of 77.78.

Australia tour of South Africa schedule 24 September: First ODI at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

27 September: Second ODI at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

30 September: Third ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

3-4 October: Warm-up match at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

9-13 October: First Test at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

18-22 October: Second Test at St George’s Park, Gqeberha