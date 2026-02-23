Subscribe

Australia to return to South Africa for Tests for first time since 2018 sandpaper scandal; check SA vs AUS full schedule

Australia will play three ODIs and three Tests against South Africa in South Africa. The ODIs will take place between 24 and 30 September, whereas the Tests will be held in October.

PN Vishnu
Published23 Feb 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Australia last played a Test in South Africa in 2018, when the sandpaper scandal made the headlines during that tour. AP image
Australia last played a Test in South Africa in 2018, when the sandpaper scandal made the headlines during that tour. AP image
AI Quick Read

Australia will play a Test series in South Africa later this year, with the three-match series scheduled to take place in October. This will be the first time since the infamous Sandpaper controversy in 2018 that Australia will be playing a Test series in South Africa.

The first Test will take place in Durban from 9 October, whereas Gqeberha (18-22 October) will host the second Test. The third Test will be held in Cape Town (27-31 October), which was the venue of the sandpaper scandal.

Advertisement

Prior to the Test series, the two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series that will begin from 24 September.

What happened during 2018 Cape Town Test?

During the Cape Town Test between the two teams in 2018, Australia's Cameron Bancroft was seen using a yellow sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. This was a premeditated plan led by the then-captain Steve Smith and David Warner.

Also Read | Australia selector clarifies Steve Smith's role for T20 World Cup 2026

The trio were handed severe punishment— both Steve Smith and David Warner received a 12-month ban from international and domestic cricket, along with a lifetime leadership ban for Warner and a two-year leadership ban for Steve Smith. Warner's lifetime leadership ban was, however, overturned in October 2024.

Bancroft, on the other hand, received a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia. In the aftermath of the controversy, Smith and Warner stepped down as captain and vice-captain, respectively, whereas Darren Lehmann resigned as head coach.

Advertisement

Both Smith and Warner have since returned to action for Australia in the longest format, with Warner having retired from Tests in January 2024.

 

Also Read | Australia set to conduct forensic review of disastrous T20WC campaign

The South Africa vs Australia Test series will possibly determine the two teams' chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year.

Australia lead the WTC standings with a win percentage (PCT) of 87.50, whereas South Africa are in third place with a PCT of 75. New Zealand are currently in second place with a PCT of 77.78.

Also Read | Cricket Australia eyes BBL opener in India as expansion plans heat up

Australia tour of South Africa schedule

24 September: First ODI at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

27 September: Second ODI at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

30 September: Third ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

3-4 October: Warm-up match at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Advertisement

9-13 October: First Test at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

18-22 October: Second Test at St George’s Park, Gqeberha

27-31 October: Third Test at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsAustralia to return to South Africa for Tests for first time since 2018 sandpaper scandal; check SA vs AUS full schedule
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts