Australia v South Africa 2nd semifinal, World Cup 2023: Predicted XI, pitch report, where to watch
Australia will take on South Africa on November 16 in the second semi-final of the World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It is not the first time that both teams are facing each other in the World Cup semi-final. In the 1999 encounter, the result was a tie. In 2007, Australia defeated South Africa by 7 wickets. Today's Australia vs South Africa semi-final is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.