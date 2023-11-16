Australia will take on South Africa on November 16 in the second semi-final of the World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It is not the first time that both teams are facing each other in the World Cup semi-final. In the 1999 encounter, the result was a tie. In 2007, Australia defeated South Africa by 7 wickets. Today's Australia vs South Africa semi-final is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

Australia are in the third position of the World Cup 2023 team table with 14 points whereas South Africa are in the second position with 14 points and a 1.26 net run rate (NRR).

In their first and second matches, Australia were defeated by India (October 8) and South Africa (October 12) by 6 wickets and 134 runs respectively. In the third and fourth matches, the Australia team defeated Sri Lanka (October 16) and Pakistan by 5 wickets and 62 runs.

In their fifth match, Australia defeated theNetherlands (October 25) by 309 runs in Delhi. In their 6th match and 7th matches, Australia defeated New Zealand (October 28) by 5 runs and England (November 4) by 33 runs respectively. In their 8th and 9th group match, Australia beat Afghanistan (November 7) by 3 wickets and Bangladesh (November 11) by 8 wickets respectively.

In their first and second matches, Proteas defeated Sri Lanka (October 7) by 102 runs and Australia (October 12) by 134 runs. In its third match, the Proteas were defeated by the Netherlands by 38 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala on October 17. In their fourth and fifth matches, South Africa defeated England (October 21) and Bangladesh (October 24) by 229 runs and 149 runs respectively.

In its 6th match, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket on October 27, 2023. In their 7th match, South Africa defeated New Zealand by 190 runs at MCA Stadium Pune on November 1. The Proteas were defeated by India in their 8th match at Eden Gardens by 243 runs on November 5. In their 9th group match, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets on November 10 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia: Probable playing XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Probable playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt)/Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia vs South Africa 2nd semi-final, World Cup 2023: Pitch report of Eden Gardens

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is a paradise for the batters producing high scores. However, in the later stage of the game, the black-soil surface of the pitch promises turns for the spinners. Historically, South Africa have played five matches at the venue, winning four while Australia have played three matches, winning two.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd semi-final today: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Kolkata are set to be cloudy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 25% probability of rain during the next 24 hours. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 6%. The temperature is expected to range between 28 degrees to 22 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/h in the east direction in the day and 11 km/h in the north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 26 km/h cannot be ruled out. There is a 100% probability of cloud cover during the next 24 hours in the city.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd semi-final today: When, where and how to watch

The Australia vs South Africa semi-final match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

