Australia will take on Afghanistan on November 7 in the 39th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Australia vs Afghanistan Mumbai ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

It would be the 8th match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Australia are in the 3rd position with 10 points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Afghanistan are in the 6th position of the table with 8 points.

In their first match, Australia were defeated by India by 6 wickets (with 52 balls remaining) in the fifth match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 8, 2023. In the second match, Australia were defeated by South Africa by 134 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 12. In the third and fourth matches, the Australia team defeated Sri Lanka (October 16) and Pakistan by 5 wickets and 62 runs respectively.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Fans revive the long-standing rivalry with 'Naagin dance' in Delhi, netizens react In their fifth match, Australia defeated the Netherlands by 309 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi on October 25. In 6th match, the Australia team defeated New Zealand by 5 runs at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on October 28. In their 7th match, Australia defeated England by 33 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on November 4.

In their first match, Afghanistan were defeated by Bangladesh by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala on October 7. In their second match, Afghanistan were defeated by India by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi on October 11. In their third match. Afghanistan defeated England by 69 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium Delhi on October 15.

Also Read: 'SHAMEFUL': Netizens scream at Shakib as Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews becomes first player to be 'timed out' In their fourth match, Afghanistan were beaten by New Zealand by 149 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 18. In the fifth match, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23. In the 6th match, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (with 28 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium Pune on October 30. In their 7th match, Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on October 23.

Also Read | ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka sacks cricket board after 302-run loss against India, Arjuna Ranatunga appointed interim head Australia Probable XI David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan Probable XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia vs Afghanistan match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Mumbai are set to be very warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is a 1% probability of rain in Mumbai in the daytime, and no chance during the night.

The temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees to 27 degrees and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 7 km/hr in the south-south-east direction in the day and 6 km/h in the northeast direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 26 km/h in daytime and 24 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. There is a 60% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 38% during the night in the city.

Australia vs Afghanistan match today: When, where and how to watch The Australia vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

