Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: AUS vs AFG, World Cup royalty Australia take on a resurgent Afghanistan side at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2pm today.
The Aussies have made a great comeback in the tournament after being crushed by India and South Africa in their opening two ICC World Cup 2023 matches.
David Warner, at the top of the Australian batting line-up, has proved his critics wrong and continues to shine as one of the tournament's top run-scorers. Meanwhile, the pace trio of Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood have continued to lead the Australian bowling attack, while wrist-spinner Adam Zampa is currently the tournament's second highest wicket-taker with 19.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have had a dream run at this year's Cricket World Cup and currently sit 6th on the World Cup points table with 8 points from their 7 matches so far.
Often renowned for their spin bowling, Afghanistan have been clicking in all departments during their WC 2023 campaign, handing defeats to some of the tournament's biggest names, including England and Pakistan.
The Afghans will be looking to prove their mettle in their two back-to-back matches, first against Australia and then against a dominant South Africa side in their next match, as they look to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.
Australia and Afghanistan World Cup squad:
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Australia vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head records
These two have played 3 ODIs against each other so far. All the matches went in favour of the Aussies. The last time these two faced off was in June 2019 (World Cup), when Australia won by 7 wickets.
Australia have played against Afghanistan in 2 matches in World Cups so far and won both. In 2015, Australia beat Afghanistan by 275 runs. The Afghans know that they have a completely-different squad now and are quite capable of giving Australia a run for their money.
Australia vs Afghanistan: When, where and how to watch?
The Australia vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live: As per Google’s win probability, there is an 84% chance that Australia will beat Afghanistan in this match.
As per CricTracker, the team batting first will win. MyKhel, however, tilts in favour of Australia. We believe that Afghanistan won’t make it easy for Australia. We want to give an outside chance to the Afghans who have been impressive so far.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Shahidi said, "Yeah, it's the first time. And we all are excited because he's the legend of the game. And for a lot of players, we were watching him on TV as a successful player. And he was a role model for a lot of our players. So, it will be excited time for the all team. See him and maybe some words and we learn from him,"
Australia vs Afghanistan Live:
Australia Probable XI
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Afghanistan Probable XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia vs Afghanistan Live: David Warner, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Marsh, Rahmat Shah, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Josh Inglis (WK).
Australia vs Afghanistan Live: Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar , often termed as ‘God of Cricket’ by his fans, met the Afghan cricket team ahead of the match against Australia.
Veteran Afghan spinner Rashid Khan thanked Sachin for coming, he said, "I just want to say thank you so much for coming here. I know lots of people start cricket watching you and you are a role model for everyone back home in Afghanistan," Rashid said.
"So on behalf of the whole of Afghanistan, massive thank you for coming here, spending this very important time with us. I'm pretty sure this will give these guys lots of energy, lots of positive things. And meeting you was a dream of everyone," Rashid added.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Smith said,"I have had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so, so it has just been a bit annoying. So, hopefully, I can get through training today and be all good. But, yeah, it is not a nice place to be."
"Occasionally, I have had a few episodes, so I can tell you it is not the funniest space to be in, but yeah, I will go out and have a hit and hopefully be okay and we will see how we go," the veteran batter added.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live: The weather conditions in Mumbai are set to be very warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is a 1% probability of rain in Mumbai in the daytime, and no chance during the night.
The temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees to 27 degrees and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 7 km/hr in the south-south-east direction in the day and 6 km/h in the northeast direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 26 km/h in daytime and 24 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. There is a 60% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 38% during the night in the city.
