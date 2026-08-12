Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test live streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs BAN in India

Australia will begin their 2026-27 home season on Thursday, when they host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, with the first Test taking place at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

This will be the first time in 23 years that Bangladesh have toured Australia for a Test series, having played a two-match Test series Down Under in 2003. That series, however, ended in 2-0 series defeat, with Bangladesh, then led by Khaled Mahmud, suffering inning defeats in both the matches.

The first Test was played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, the same venue that will host the opening match of the upcoming series.

Australia won that encounter by an innings and 132 runs after bowling Bangladesh out for 97 in their first innings. Steve Waugh scored an unbeaten century, while Darren Lehmann made 110, helping Australia declare at 407/7. Bangladesh were then dismissed for 178 in their second innings, with Stuart MacGill taking five wickets.

The second Test, held in Cairns, followed a similar pattern. Bangladesh were bowled out for 295 in their first innings before Australia piled up 556/4 declared. Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for 163, handing Australia an innings-and-98-run victory and completing the series sweep.

This time, though, the upcoming two-match series will take on greater significance thanks to the World Test Championship (WTC), which is in its fourth cycle.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, currently lead the WTC 2025-27 standings with 84 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 87.50. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is in fourth place with 28 points and a PCT of 58.33.

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Australia will look to their skipper, Pat Cummins, to lead their pace attack, while Mitchell Starc remains a major threat with his left-arm pace and ability to generate movement.

The veteran Nathan Lyon will be the hosts' sole specialist spinner. Among the batters, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne will be the important figures for Australia.

For Bangladesh, Najmul Hossain Shanto will have an important role at the top of the order as captain, particularly against Australia's strong bowling unit.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz could also have a significant influence with both bat and ball, while Litton Das brings experience to the middle order. Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana will lead the Tigers' pace bowling department.

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Where can fans in India watch the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh? Unfortunately, fans in India might not be able to watch the Test series between Australia and Bangladesh, as no official broadcaster or streaming service has been announced yet.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6 AM IST (10 AM local time) on all days, with the toss at 5.30 AM IST (9.30 AM local time) on the first day.

Australia vs Bangladesh squads Australia playing XI for first Test: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.