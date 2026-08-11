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Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 Test series: When & where to watch AUS vs BAN in India, full schedule, date, time, venue

Australia will host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. While Australia lead the WTC standings, Bangladesh are placed fourth ahead of fifth-placed and two-time runners-up India.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Aug 2026, 06:05 PM IST
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Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a hundred for Bangladesh against Cricket Australia XI in the warm-up game.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a hundred for Bangladesh against Cricket Australia XI in the warm-up game.
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Australia are set to kickoff their long schedule of playing 14 Tests over an eight-month span on Thursday (August 13) with the first game against Bangladesh at the Marrara Stadium Cricket Stadium in Darwin. The two teams will play two Tests in the month, as a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

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While Australia lead the WTC standings, Bangladesh are placed fourth ahead of fifth-placed and two-time runners-up India. Australia have gone with a full-strength squad against Bangladesh, with the likes of captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon making a return.

Also Read | IND vs SL: How will the WTC 2025-27 table look like if India win, lose or draw?

Brendan Doggett, Todd Murphy and Jhye Richardson, who were a part of Australia's Ashes squad, have been left out while Michael Neser will be unavailable because of an injury. Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster have been named in the 13-man squad.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming without pacers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam due to injuries. Batter Soumya Sarkar, who didn't play a Test since 2021, has been recalled along with wicketkeeper Litton Das, bringing in much-needed experience in the middle order. Litton will keep wickets as veteran Mushfiqur Rahim no longer takes the gloves in Tests.

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Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head in Tests

Australia have played only six Tests against Bangladesh and hold a 5-1 win-loss record. Bangladesh's only Test win over Australia came in 2017 at home in Mirpur, winning the game by 20 runs.

Also Read | India's proposed tour to Bangladesh in September is positive: Report

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 Tests full schedule

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DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
August 13-17Australia vs Bangladesh 1st TestMarrara Cricket Ground, Darwin6 AM
August 22-26Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd TestGreat Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay6 AM

Where to watch AUS vs BAN Test series in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh Test series is unlikely to be available for telecast or streaming in India. No broadcaster has been announced for Bangladesh's tour of Australia 2026.

Australia vs Bangladesh full squads

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Also Read | Asian Games: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh secure direct entries

Bangladesh squad (first Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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