Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 Test series: When & where to watch AUS vs BAN in India, full schedule, date, time, venue

Australia are set to kickoff their long schedule of playing 14 Tests over an eight-month span on Thursday (August 13) with the first game against Bangladesh at the Marrara Stadium Cricket Stadium in Darwin. The two teams will play two Tests in the month, as a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

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While Australia lead the WTC standings, Bangladesh are placed fourth ahead of fifth-placed and two-time runners-up India. Australia have gone with a full-strength squad against Bangladesh, with the likes of captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon making a return.

Brendan Doggett, Todd Murphy and Jhye Richardson, who were a part of Australia's Ashes squad, have been left out while Michael Neser will be unavailable because of an injury. Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster have been named in the 13-man squad.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming without pacers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam due to injuries. Batter Soumya Sarkar, who didn't play a Test since 2021, has been recalled along with wicketkeeper Litton Das, bringing in much-needed experience in the middle order. Litton will keep wickets as veteran Mushfiqur Rahim no longer takes the gloves in Tests.

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Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head in Tests Australia have played only six Tests against Bangladesh and hold a 5-1 win-loss record. Bangladesh's only Test win over Australia came in 2017 at home in Mirpur, winning the game by 20 runs.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 Tests full schedule

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Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 13-17 Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin 6 AM August 22-26 Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 6 AM

Where to watch AUS vs BAN Test series in India? The Australia vs Bangladesh Test series is unlikely to be available for telecast or streaming in India. No broadcaster has been announced for Bangladesh's tour of Australia 2026.

Australia vs Bangladesh full squads Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Bangladesh squad (first Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in