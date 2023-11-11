Pat Cummins-led Australia are all set to face Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh in an interesting clash in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 at Pune's MCA stadium on November 11 from 10:30 am onwards.

Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals against Temba Bavuma's South Africa with 12 points from 8 matches and a net run rate of +0.861. They have won 6 and lost 2 in the tournament and are third on the points table behind India and the Proteas.

On the contrary, Bangladesh are in the eighth position with 4 points and (-)1.142 NRR, winning 2 of their 8 matches and losing 6. They are already out of the semis race.

Head to Head:

The two sides have played a total of 21 matches in their 33-year ODI cricket rivalry, with Australia holding a 19-1 lead over Bangladesh, with one match ending in a no result.

Players to Watch Out For:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Probable Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell/Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Pitch Report:

Pune's MCA stadium is considered to be a batter's paradise. Despite the ground being short, pacers can get some help and spinners can also find a turn if the pitch starts gripping.

Weather Report:

According to details, there is hardly any chance of rain on Saturday in Pune, but the humidity may rover between 50% in the day and around 70% at night. Also, the temperature will be around 21-33 degrees Celcius.

When, Where, and How to Watch:

The Australia vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 10:30 am.

