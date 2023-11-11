Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: AUS vs BAN, Five-time world champions Australia take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from 10:30 today. The two teams have had drastically different World Cup campaigns so far, with the Bangladesh Tigers losing all their matches after their opening encounter against Afghanistan, apart from a win in their last outing against Sri Lanka.
The Aussies, on the other hand, have won six games in a row after their opening two defeats to India and South Africa. The Kangaroos have found a hero at every stage of the tournament, from the batting prowess of David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh to the bowling wizardry of Adam Zampa and the Aussie quickies.
Australia's top-order batsman Steve Smith missed the last match against Afghanistan due to a viral infection and the Kangaroos will be keen to get the experienced batsman back into the side as they prepare for the crucial clashes. Australia, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, are likely to face South Africa in the big game.
In their last outing before the semi-finals, Pat Cummins and Co will be looking to keep the momentum going into the knockout stages of the tournament.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, would have been encouraged by a much-needed win over rivals Sri Lanka in their last outing. However, the loss of captain Shakib al Hasan to injury could add to the Men in Green's woes.
Australia and Bangladesh world cup squad:
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Australia vs Bangladesh: When, where and how to watch the clash?
The Australia vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
Australia vs Bangladesh: Head to head record
Australia and Bangladesh have played 21 ODIs so far. Australia have won 19 of those. One of those matches did not produce any results. When they faced off in June 2019 during the World Cup, Australia put up 381/5 in 50 overs. Bangladesh fought well and scored a heroic 333/8 in their 50.
In World Cups, these two teams have played against each other 4 times. While one of them did not produce any results, Australia won the remaining 3.
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: ‘Depends on how he feels’ Daniel Vettori on Glenn Maxwell's selection
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: “Speaking at the pre-matcu press conference, Aussie bowling coch Danel Vettori said, "I think it'll be how he feels - I don't think it'll be a fitness test scenario. We understand that obviously now that the semi-final is pretty definitive in Kolkata on the 16th, that it will be a build towards that. I think he does have a track record of being able to bounce back pretty quickly, even with some time away from the game. So, I think, like I said, it will depend on how the day goes and then make a decision. Being a day game as well, probably means tonight they'll make the call,"
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Pune pitch report
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Batters often find Pune's surface to their liking. Fast bowlers can exploit some early seam and swing, but they need to be accurate. The toss winners tend to choose to bowl first.
Eleven ODIs have been played so far at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune so far. Six of those matches were won by teams batting first. On November 8, the England-Netherlands match went in favour of the defending champions, who won by 160 runs.
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Head to head records
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Australia and Bangladesh have played 21 ODIs so far. Australia have won 19 of those. One of those matches did not produce any results. When they faced off in June 2019 during the World Cup, Australia put up 381/5 in 50 overs. Bangladesh fought well and scored a heroic 333/8 in their 50.
In World Cups, these two teams have played against each other 4 times. While one of them did not produce any results, Australia won the remaining 3.
Click here to read the full report
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Is Glenn Maxwell fit to play?
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori said, "He's definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. I think we all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat. So, I think today's a big day, see how he pulls up. But obviously, we've had a couple of days off so there's been no training. He's not here today but we'll just see how he sort of feels as the day continues on but it's obviously been pretty hectic for him the last few days,"
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Should Shakib al Hasan retire now? Bangladesh coach says ‘up to…’
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said,"Oh, they had a wonderful journey overall for a cricketer to play four World Cups is very, very unique and then for Bangladesh cricket, I don't know whether they are playing their last one. So, to be honest, they're still very fit. They're still performing. It's up to them individually to decide that one. So, I can't comment on their last one. But then to play four World Cups - one guy is five, I think, is it? Mushfiqur and Shakib played five. So, it's wonderful, I mean, anyone playing or starting to play cricket and dreaming of playing five. And they have been the best of Bangladesh cricket in the short journey of Bangladesh cricket. If they decided to quit, It's a change of baton kind of thing for Bangladesh cricket,"
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: When, where and how to watch?
Australia vs Bangladesh Live: The Australia vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!