Australia vs England 1st ODI: Joe Root becomes third Englishman to complete 200 ODIs; playing XIs, live streaming

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia won the toss in the first ODI against England at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Friday and opted to field first. This is the start of England's limited-overs tour of Australia, wherein they will play three ODIs and five T20Is.

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Veteran batter Joe Root has made history by becoming the third Englishman to play 200 ODIs. Former captains Eoin Morgan (225 ODIs) and Jos Buttler (204) are the only other England men's players to do so.

Marsh is leading Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins, who has been rested for the series on the back of a hectic tour of South Africa. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have also been rested for the series.

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For Australia, Mahli Beardman is making his ODI debut. Former batting stalwart Michael Hussey handed Beardman his maiden Australia ODI cap. "It's going to be exciting for him. It's probably no better place in the world for a young West Australian to debut. It's a fantastic stadium, and I'm hopeful we'll get a really good crowd today," Marsh said at the toss.

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England captain Harry Brook said that his team was asked to bat first, but admitted that he would have opted to field first had he won the toss. Brook said that England are going with four pacers and an all-rounder in Liam Dawson.

"We're not disappointed. We'd have had a bowl if we'd have won the toss, but look, you've got to do both aspects of the game at some point, so we'll take it on," Brook said.

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"Yeah, we've had a great week and a half. We had the luxury of training over the WACA and having that practice game over there. So we've had a really good week's training, and it's something that we don't really get much in the white ball, so it's been nice to be together," Brook added while referring to England's warm-up match against Western Australia.

At the time of writing this report, England were 62/7 in 17.5 overs, with Jamie Overton and Will Jacks in the middle.

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Australia vs England 1st ODI playing XIs Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Mahli Beardman.

England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer.

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Australia vs England 1st ODI live streaming details In India, the first ODI between Australia and England will be broadcast on the Eurosport TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.