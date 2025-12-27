Australia vs England: ‘Found out there is…’ - Ricky Ponting reveals secret behind wild first day at MCG in fourth Test

In a rare scenario, as many as 20 wicket tumbled on the first day of an Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. After Australia were bowled out for 152 in just 45.2 overs, England managed just 110

The dramatic collapse of both the teams sparked concern among the former cricketers, on commentary duty, as several big names from both sides criticised the condition of the MCG pitch. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting revealed there has been a huge change in the nature of the wicket, that is being used for the game, from last year.

“We found out there is 10mm of grass that has been left on this particular surface,” Ponting said while on air for Channel 7. “Last year, which was a Test match that went late into day five, we believe there was only 7mm of grass on that one,” revealed the two-time World Cup-winning skipper.

For the unversed, Ponting was referring to the Australia vs India game at the MCG in 2024. As many as 1232 runs were scored in four innings of that Test match with Australia and India managing 474 and 369 runs in their respective first innings. Eventually, India lost the game by 184 runs.

“That will be the question that is going to be asked of the groundsmen – why did you leave more grass this year than previous years?” asked Ponting. Fellow Jason Gillespie too voiced his concerns on the wicket.

“Looking at the scores, obviously people will say it's the type of surface that's done too much,” Gillespie said while on air with ABC Radio. “Bowlers have bowled well, but the bowlers are allowed to bowl well. Batters are allowed to trust their technique, strategise and figure out a game plan, and we just haven't seen that today,” he added.

O'Keeffe disagrees with Ponting However, former Australian spinner Kerry O'Keeffe differed what Ponting said and stated the scores had nothing to do with the nature of the wicket but the Kookaburra ball that made all the difference.

Speaking on Fox Sports, O'Keeffe pointed out that it's the same pitch that was being used in the last Boxing Day Test between India and Australia. “There was so much grass on the pitch, Snoop Dogg had more of a chance of playing than a spinner,” O'Keeffe laughed.

“It may be something to do with this new Kookaburra ball,” he added. “The seam is enhanced. They were told to even up the imbalance between the bat and ball a few years ago. It's a very pronounced seam on the modern Kookaburra. And when it's bowled onto a surface like we had yesterday, it goes both ways,” he explained.

“That's why Tongue, Neser, Boland are making it talk. So I think the laughing bird has a bit to do with what happened yesterday,” he added.