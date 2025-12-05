Australia vs England: Josh Hazlewood doubtful for rest of Ashes 2025 after fresh injury setback during rehabilitation

In a fresh blow to their Ashes 2025 campaign, Australia might not get the services of Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the series, after the pacer suffered a fresh injury blow during his hamstring rehabilitation. The 34-year-old had already been ruled out of the first two Tests after picking up a hamstring injury while playing for Victoria last month.

According to a report by The Age, Hazlewood was scheduled to join the Australian squad in Brisbane and continue his rehab. But the trip has been cancelled after Hazlewood complained of a Achilles soreness this week and will continue to stay in Sydney as of now.

The third Test between Australia and England start on December 17 in Adelaide. "Josh Hazlewood reported achilles soreness this week during his rehabilitation from recent hamstring injury," said a statement from Cricket Australia. "It is a low-grade issue and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week."

Australia have been plagued with injuries even before the start of the series. A back issue forced skipper Pat Cummins to miss the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane and is reported to have a very good chance of playing in the Adelaide Test.

Opener Usman Khawaja didn't open in both innings in Perth due to a back injury before eventually been ruled out of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Gabba after pulling up a sore in training.