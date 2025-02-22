Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: An off-colour England and an injury-hit Australia will be eager to start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winning note in Lahore on Saturday what seems like an evenly-matched Group B contest between the Ashes rivals.

Australia are severely hit by injuries with their famed trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, all ruled out of the tournament. They will also be without all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (back injury), and Marcus Stoinis, who has made a shock retirement from the format after featuring in the initial squad for the tournament.

In such a scenario, it remains to be seen whether Australia, under stand-in skipper Steve Smith, can replicate their past success in what is often referred to as a 'mini' World Cup.

Australia vs England probable XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, ⁠Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, ⁠Adil Rashid, ⁠Mark Wood