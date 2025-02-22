Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: An off-colour England and an injury-hit Australia will be eager to start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winning note in Lahore on Saturday what seems like an evenly-matched Group B contest between the Ashes rivals.
Australia are severely hit by injuries with their famed trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, all ruled out of the tournament. They will also be without all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (back injury), and Marcus Stoinis, who has made a shock retirement from the format after featuring in the initial squad for the tournament.
In such a scenario, it remains to be seen whether Australia, under stand-in skipper Steve Smith, can replicate their past success in what is often referred to as a 'mini' World Cup.
Australia vs England probable XIs
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia vs England live score: England playing XI
Australia vs England live score: Australia squad
Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
Australia vs England live score: Australia to miss famed trio
Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Battle of Ashes rivals
Both England and Australia have been off colour in ODIs recently. While Australia lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ODI series, England were whitewashed by India.
Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Australia and England in group B in Lahore.