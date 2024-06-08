Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs England Live Score: Australia score after 8 overs is 85/2

15 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2024, 11:07 PM IST
Livemint

Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 85/2 after 8 overs, Mitchell Marsh at 8 runs and Glenn Maxwell at 3 runs

Australia vs England Live Score, Match 17 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024Premium
Australia vs England Live Score, Match 17 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Australia vs England Live Score :

Australia Innings Highlights :

  • Australia 51/0 in 3.4 overs

    08 Jun 2024, 11:07:31 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 85/2 after 8 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    Mitchell Marsh 8 (8)
    Glenn Maxwell 3 (6)
    England
    Mark Wood 0/25 (2)

    08 Jun 2024, 11:02:31 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 82/2 after 7 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    Glenn Maxwell 2 (5)
    Mitchell Marsh 6 (3)
    England
    Adil Rashid 0/8 (1)

    08 Jun 2024, 11:02:01 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Mitchell Marsh smashed a Four on Adil Rashid bowling . Australia at 80/2 after 6.3 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Swept away! Drops it right underneath the bat, on the middle, Mitchell Marsh sits down and sweeps it behind square for a boundary at deep square leg.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:58:31 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 74/2 after 6 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    Glenn Maxwell 0 (2)
    Mitchell Marsh 0 (0)
    England
    Jofra Archer 1/12 (2)

    08 Jun 2024, 10:57:02 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Travis Head is out and Australia at 74/2 after 5.4 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: OUT! YOU MISS I HIT, SAYS JOFRA ARCHER! Both the Australian openers are back in the hut now.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:57:01 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Jofra Archer bowling . Australia at 74/1 after 5.3 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Through this time! Brings the angle a bit closer and on the top of the middle, Travis Head stays leg side of the ball and cuts it well past backward point for a boundary.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:54:02 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 70/1 after 5 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    David Warner 39 (16)
    Travis Head 30 (14)
    England
    Moeen Ali 1/18 (2)

    08 Jun 2024, 10:54:01 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Australia at 70/1 after 4.6 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: OUT! BOWLED'EM! What relief for England as Moeen Ali strikes and David Warner departs after a fiery cameo.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:53:01 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Moeen Ali bowling . Australia at 70/0 after 4.5 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Better length from Moeen Ali but David Warner is up to the task.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:51:02 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Moeen Ali bowling . Australia at 65/0 after 4.2 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Wow, that is a clean strike!

    08 Jun 2024, 10:51:01 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Moeen Ali bowling . Australia at 59/0 after 4.1 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Not quite where he intended that to go but that was well-adjusted by Travis Head in the end. Floated up quite full and on leg stump, Head backs away to open up the off side but ends up slogging it awqay to the right of mid on for a boundary.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:49:31 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 55/0 after 4 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    David Warner 35 (13)
    Travis Head 19 (11)
    England
    Mark Wood 0/22 (1)

    08 Jun 2024, 10:49:31 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Mark Wood bowling . Australia at 55/0 after 3.5 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Takes some pace off the ball and digs it in over middle stump, David Warner sets up for it well and muscles the pull shot well in front of square for a crunching boundary.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:47:31 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: David Warner smashed a Six on Mark Wood bowling . Australia at 51/0 after 3.4 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Up, up and away! Carnage out in the middle from David Warner and he has raced to 31 off just 11 balls.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:46:01 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: David Warner smashed a Six on Mark Wood bowling . Australia at 45/0 after 3.2 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Just using the pace so well here David Warner.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:44:30 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: David Warner smashed a Six on Mark Wood bowling . Australia at 39/0 after 3.1 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! That is nonchalant from David Warner!

    08 Jun 2024, 10:43:00 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 33/0 after 3 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    David Warner 13 (7)
    Travis Head 19 (11)
    England
    Jofra Archer 0/8 (1)

    08 Jun 2024, 10:37:30 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 25/0 after 2 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 18 (10)
    David Warner 7 (2)
    England
    Will Jacks 0/22 (1)

    08 Jun 2024, 10:37:00 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: David Warner smashed a Six on Will Jacks bowling . Australia at 24/0 after 1.4 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Oh, that is a poor ball and David Warner will be very happy to get that on the first ball.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:35:31 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Will Jacks bowling . Australia at 15/0 after 1.2 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Two in two and Travis Head putting Will Jacks under pressure right away. Flighted again and around off stump, not that full, Head gets under it well and slogs it away well over deep square leg for another biggie.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:35:30 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Six on Will Jacks bowling . Australia at 9/0 after 1.1 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Positive strokeplay from Travis Head. Tossed up on a fuller length and around off, Head goes down on one knee and fetches the slog-sweep, hitting it flat over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:33:30 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia at 3/0 after 1 overs

    Australia vs England Live Score:
    Australia
    Travis Head 3 (6)
    David Warner 0 (0)
    England
    Moeen Ali 0/3 (1)

    08 Jun 2024, 10:20:59 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins (In for Nathan Ellis), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    08 Jun 2024, 10:05:29 PM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Toss Update

    Australia vs England Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field

    08 Jun 2024, 09:42:39 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Australia vs England Match Details
    Match 17 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and England to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

