Australia vs England Live Score: Australia score after 8 overs is 85/2

Australia vs England Live Score :
Australia Innings Highlights :
- Australia 51/0 in 3.4 overs
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 8 (8)
Glenn Maxwell 3 (6)
England
Mark Wood 0/25 (2)
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
Glenn Maxwell 2 (5)
Mitchell Marsh 6 (3)
England
Adil Rashid 0/8 (1)
Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Swept away! Drops it right underneath the bat, on the middle, Mitchell Marsh sits down and sweeps it behind square for a boundary at deep square leg.
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
Glenn Maxwell 0 (2)
Mitchell Marsh 0 (0)
England
Jofra Archer 1/12 (2)
Australia vs England Live Score: OUT! YOU MISS I HIT, SAYS JOFRA ARCHER! Both the Australian openers are back in the hut now.
Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Through this time! Brings the angle a bit closer and on the top of the middle, Travis Head stays leg side of the ball and cuts it well past backward point for a boundary.
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
David Warner 39 (16)
Travis Head 30 (14)
England
Moeen Ali 1/18 (2)
Australia vs England Live Score: OUT! BOWLED'EM! What relief for England as Moeen Ali strikes and David Warner departs after a fiery cameo.
Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Better length from Moeen Ali but David Warner is up to the task.
Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Wow, that is a clean strike!
Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Not quite where he intended that to go but that was well-adjusted by Travis Head in the end. Floated up quite full and on leg stump, Head backs away to open up the off side but ends up slogging it awqay to the right of mid on for a boundary.
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
David Warner 35 (13)
Travis Head 19 (11)
England
Mark Wood 0/22 (1)
Australia vs England Live Score: FOUR! Takes some pace off the ball and digs it in over middle stump, David Warner sets up for it well and muscles the pull shot well in front of square for a crunching boundary.
Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Up, up and away! Carnage out in the middle from David Warner and he has raced to 31 off just 11 balls.
Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Just using the pace so well here David Warner.
Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! That is nonchalant from David Warner!
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
David Warner 13 (7)
Travis Head 19 (11)
England
Jofra Archer 0/8 (1)
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
Travis Head 18 (10)
David Warner 7 (2)
England
Will Jacks 0/22 (1)
Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Oh, that is a poor ball and David Warner will be very happy to get that on the first ball.
Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Two in two and Travis Head putting Will Jacks under pressure right away. Flighted again and around off stump, not that full, Head gets under it well and slogs it away well over deep square leg for another biggie.
Australia vs England Live Score: SIX! Positive strokeplay from Travis Head. Tossed up on a fuller length and around off, Head goes down on one knee and fetches the slog-sweep, hitting it flat over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Australia vs England Live Score:
Australia
Travis Head 3 (6)
David Warner 0 (0)
England
Moeen Ali 0/3 (1)
Australia vs England Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins (In for Nathan Ellis), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Australia vs England Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
Australia vs England Match Details
Match 17 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and England to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.