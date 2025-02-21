An injury-hit Australia will take on an off-colour England when the Ashes rivals take on in a Group B clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England are coming after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of India. In fact, the Jos Buttler-led side haven't won any ODI series since the 2023 World Cup.

On the other hand, Australia, who lost to Sri Lanka (0-2) and Pakistan (1-2) in their last two rubbers, were forced to make as many as five changes in their initial 15-member squad announced for the event.

After Mitchell Marsh was ruled out due to injury, captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also joined the same list due to the same. To add to that Marcus Stoinis announced a shock ODI retirement.

In such a scenario, it remains to be seen whether Australia, under stand-in skipper Steve Smith, can replicate their past success in what is often referred to as a 'mini' World Cup.

Australia vs England match timings & venue details The Australia vs England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22. The AUS vs ENG match starts at 2:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Australia vs England on Mobile? In India, JioHotstar is the official streaming partner for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Live streaming of the Australia vs England encounter will be available on JioHotstar from 2:30 PM IST.

Also Read | Why PAK are favourites despite IND having more match-winners? Yuvraj explains

How to watch Australia vs England on TV? Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will telecast the Australia vs England clash on TV in India.

Australia vs England streaming platforms by country Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa Australia vs England probable XIs Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa