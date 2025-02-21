Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
An injury-hit Australia will take on an off-colour England when the Ashes rivals take on in a Group B clash in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England are coming after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of India. In fact, the Jos Buttler-led side haven't won any ODI series since the 2023 World Cup.
On the other hand, Australia, who lost to Sri Lanka (0-2) and Pakistan (1-2) in their last two rubbers, were forced to make as many as five changes in their initial 15-member squad announced for the event.
After Mitchell Marsh was ruled out due to injury, captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also joined the same list due to the same. To add to that Marcus Stoinis announced a shock ODI retirement.
In such a scenario, it remains to be seen whether Australia, under stand-in skipper Steve Smith, can replicate their past success in what is often referred to as a 'mini' World Cup.
The Australia vs England match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22. The AUS vs ENG match starts at 2:30 PM IST.
In India, JioHotstar is the official streaming partner for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Live streaming of the Australia vs England encounter will be available on JioHotstar from 2:30 PM IST.
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will telecast the Australia vs England clash on TV in India.
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
