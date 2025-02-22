Australia will start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign today (February 22). They will take on England. The match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

AUS vs ENG: Head-to-Head Australia and England have played 160 ODI matches so far. Australia have won 90 of those ODIs while England won 65. Three matches produced no results while two matches were tied.

Their last encounter between these two teams was in September 2024. Australia won the match by 49 runs by DLS method. Australia won the 5-match ODI series 3-2.

AUS vs ENG: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s Australia vs England match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “While England is capable of pulling off a victory if their aggressive batting clicks, Australia’s superior bowling attack and overall consistency make them the likely winners. Expect a close battle, but Australia has a slight edge to take this crucial match.”

“Given Australia’s depth in batting and ability to perform under pressure in ICC events, they might have a slight edge. England’s pace attack could trouble Australia’s top order, but their recent struggles and thinner bowling options tilt the scales. I’d predict Australia to win a close contest, likely by maximizing their batting firepower and Zampa’s wickets in the middle overs. What do you think—any key players or strategies you’d bet on?” says Grok.

Google Gemini predicts, "It's expected to be a closely contested match. Both teams have the potential to win. Australia might have a slight edge due to their experience in big tournaments, but England's aggressive batting can be very dangerous.”

AUS vs ENG: Fantasy team Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Ben Stokes

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Jofra Archer, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Carey (VC)