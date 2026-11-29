England recovered from a top-order collapse to post 181 for 7 in 20 overs against Australia in the fourth T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sam Curran’s unbeaten 50 off 28 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes, powered a late surge alongside Jamie Overton’s 20 off nine deliveries with three sixes. Australia need 182 to win and keep the series alive.

Early powerplay collapse rocks England England won the toss and chose to bat first, looking to build on their 2-1 series lead after the Gabba victory. The plan unravelled quickly. Phil Salt fell early for a low score of 7, caught by Jack Edwards off Spencer Johnson. Aneurin Donald followed soon after, caught by Joel Davies off Riley Meredith for 7 off three balls that included a six.

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Harry Brook, the England captain, lasted only seven balls for 9 before top-edging a short ball from Johnson to Tim David at mid-on. Tom Banton then chipped a length delivery from Riley Meredith straight to Mitchell Marsh for 3. England found themselves 32 for 4 inside the powerplay. The Australian pacers had dismantled the top order with disciplined lengths and well-directed short balls.

Riley Meredith’s double strike puts Australia in control Riley Meredith’s opening spell proved decisive. He struck in his first over to remove Donald and returned to dismiss Banton with a delivery that the batter chipped to the captain. Meredith finished with early figures of 2 for 8 from two overs. Spencer Johnson matched him with two wickets of his own, removing Salt and Brook. Both pacers bowled with control, forcing errors from England’s aggressive top order on a pitch that offered some assistance.

The visitors struggled to find rhythm. Most of the recognised batters were back in the pavilion before the field restrictions lifted. Australia’s bowlers had created genuine pressure and reduced England’s scoring options sharply.

Middle order stabilises the innings Jordan Cox and James Coles began the rebuild. Cox made 23 before falling to Nikhil Chaudhary, while Coles contributed a useful 33. Liam Dawson added 23 off 14 balls before being dismissed by Jack Edwards. These partnerships steadied the total and prevented a complete collapse.

England reached the death overs with wickets in hand. Sam Curran, who had batted patiently through the middle phase, found his timing as the field spread. He began to clear the ropes with increasing regularity, including a towering six off Joel Davies and boundaries against Adam Zampa.

Sam Curran and Jamie Overton Fire in the Late Overs The final four overs transformed the match. Sam Curran accelerated sharply, striking sixes and fours that lifted the run rate. Jamie Overton joined him and immediately found the boundary, launching three sixes of his own. The pair took particular toll on Riley Meredith in the 19th over, which went for 26 runs. Curran finished on 50 not out from 28 balls at a strike rate of nearly 179. Overton’s rapid 20 off nine balls included three maximums.

Together they added substantial runs in the closing stages, pushing England to 181 for 7. The late assault turned a potentially modest total into a challenging one for Australia.