Australia vs England T20 World Cup match today: Weather update, squads, other details2 min read . 10:33 AM IST
- The Group 1 tie between Australia and England is crucial for both sides as the losing team would be all but eliminated
A crucial game in Group 1 of Super 12 between traditional rivals England and Australia which is slated to take place later today can witness a disruption due to rain as the weather forecasts for Melbourne looks gloomy.
The Group 1 tie between Australia and England is crucial for both sides as the losing team would be all but eliminated.
The game is crucial for both Australia and England if they want to qualify for the next round. At present England is ranked third in the group 1 with 2 points and a net run rate(NRR) of +0.239 whereas Australia is placed fifth in the group with 2 points and a and a net run rate(NRR) of -1.555. Australia lost the first match against New Zealand but went on to win against Sri Lanka comprehensively. However, England won the first match against Afghanistan by five wickets but then Ireland stunned England in the second game which they lost by 5 runs (DLS method due to rain).
Australia vs England T20 World Cup match will be played in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) . The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3).The match will be live streamed on Hotstar and will start at 1.30 pm IST.
Australia
Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
England
Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Meanwhile, the toss and the start of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Afghanistan was delayed due to persistent rain here on Friday.
The city has been witnessing rain all day long with a brief period of heavy showers. The toss was thus indefinitely delayed.
Ireland head into the Super 12 clash on the back of a memorable win against England, while Afghanistan's last match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.
