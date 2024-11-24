Hello User
Australia vs India Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 to start at 07:50 AM

1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Australia vs India Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25. Match will start at 07:50 AM

Australia vs India Live Score, 1st Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25


Day 2 Highlights :

  • Jasprit Bumrah 11th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/17 (10.1)
  • Drinks: Australia 93/9 in 39.3 overs
  • Australia 100/9 in 45.4 overs
  • Innings Break: Australia 104/10 in 51.2 overs
  • Lunch: Australia 104/10 in 51.2 overs
  • Drinks: India 52/0 in 14.3 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 88 balls between Y Jaiswal (27) and KL Rahul (18)
  • Tea: India 84/0 in 26.0 overs
  • Y Jaiswal 9th Test fifty: 50 runs in 123 balls (5x4) (0x6)
  • India 100/0 in 37.4 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 100 off 229 balls between Y Jaiswal (50) and KL Rahul (41)
  • Drinks: India 106/0 in 43.0 overs
  • India 150/0 in 50.5 overs
  • KL Rahul 16th Test fifty: 50 runs in 124 balls (4x4) (0x6)
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 150 off 308 balls between Y Jaiswal (78) and KL Rahul (57)
  • Stumps: India 172/0 in 57.0 overs

Australia vs India Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 07:50 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

