Active Stocks
Fri Nov 22 2024 15:29:48
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.10 2.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.80 1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.05 4.51%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 571.40 2.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,265.95 3.49%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Australia vs India Live Score: Australia score after 6 overs is 17/4
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia score after 6 overs is 17/4

2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 17/4 after 6 overs, Travis Head at 0 runs and Steven Smith at 3 runs

Australia vs India Live Score, 1st Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25Premium
Australia vs India Live Score, 1st Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25


Day 3 Highlights :

  • Y Jaiswal 4th Test hundred: 101 runs in 205 balls (8x4) (3x6)
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 201 off 382 balls between Y Jaiswal (102) and KL Rahul (77)
  • Drinks: India 220/1 in 69.0 overs
  • India 250/1 in 79.1 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 99 balls between Y Jaiswal (32) and D Padikkal (16)
  • New ball taken: India 255/1 in 80.1 overs
  • Lunch: India 275/1 in 84.0 overs
  • Y Jaiswal: 150 runs in 275 balls (13x4) (3x6)
  • India 301/2 in 91.1 overs
  • Drinks: India 320/3 in 95.0 overs
  • Referral 1 (96.3 ovs): D Jurel against AUS (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 3)
  • India 321/5: D Jurel lbw b P Cummins 1(6)
  • India 350/5 in 105.0 overs
  • Tea: India 359/5 in 110.0 overs
  • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 104 balls between V Kohli (31) and W Sundar (14)
  • V Kohli Test fifty: 52 runs in 94 balls (3x4) (1x6)
  • India 400/5 in 124.1 overs
  • Drinks: India 422/6 in 127.0 overs
  • Referral 2 (128.3 ovs): AUS against V Kohli (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 2, IND: 3)
  • India 453/5 in 130.2 overs
  • 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 33 balls between V Kohli (20) and N Reddy (26)
  • V Kohli 30th Test hundred: 100 runs in 143 balls (8x4) (2x6)
  • Innings Break: India 487/6 in 134.3 overs
  • Referral 1 (4.2 ovs): M Labuschagne against IND (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 2, IND: 3)
  • Australia 12/3: M Labuschagne lbw b J Bumrah 3(5)
  • Stumps: Australia 12/3 in 4.2 overs

25 Nov 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 17/4 after 6 overs

Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Travis Head 0 (3)
Steven Smith 3 (4)
India
Mohammed Siraj 2/7 (3)

25 Nov 2024, 07:58:49 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Usman Khawaja is out and Australia at 17/4 after 5.3 overs

Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! IN THE AIR AND CAUGHT BEHIND! Siraj strikes in his first over of the day and Khawaja departs playing a lose stroke!

25 Nov 2024, 07:55:19 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 17/3 after 5 overs

Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Usman Khawaja 4 (10)
Steven Smith 3 (4)
India
Jasprit Bumrah 2/6 (3)

25 Nov 2024, 07:00:49 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 07:50 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue