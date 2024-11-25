Australia vs India Live Score: Australia score after 6 overs is 17/4
2 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 17/4 after 6 overs, Travis Head at 0 runs and Steven Smith at 3 runs
Day 3 Highlights :
- Y Jaiswal 4th Test hundred: 101 runs in 205 balls (8x4) (3x6)
- 1st wkt Partnership: 201 off 382 balls between Y Jaiswal (102) and KL Rahul (77)
- Drinks: India 220/1 in 69.0 overs
- India 250/1 in 79.1 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 99 balls between Y Jaiswal (32) and D Padikkal (16)
- New ball taken: India 255/1 in 80.1 overs
- Lunch: India 275/1 in 84.0 overs
- Y Jaiswal: 150 runs in 275 balls (13x4) (3x6)
- India 301/2 in 91.1 overs
- Drinks: India 320/3 in 95.0 overs
- Referral 1 (96.3 ovs): D Jurel against AUS (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 3)
- India 321/5: D Jurel lbw b P Cummins 1(6)
- India 350/5 in 105.0 overs
- Tea: India 359/5 in 110.0 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 104 balls between V Kohli (31) and W Sundar (14)
- V Kohli Test fifty: 52 runs in 94 balls (3x4) (1x6)
- India 400/5 in 124.1 overs
- Drinks: India 422/6 in 127.0 overs
- Referral 2 (128.3 ovs): AUS against V Kohli (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 2, IND: 3)
- India 453/5 in 130.2 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 33 balls between V Kohli (20) and N Reddy (26)
- V Kohli 30th Test hundred: 100 runs in 143 balls (8x4) (2x6)
- Innings Break: India 487/6 in 134.3 overs
- Referral 1 (4.2 ovs): M Labuschagne against IND (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 2, IND: 3)
- Australia 12/3: M Labuschagne lbw b J Bumrah 3(5)
- Stumps: Australia 12/3 in 4.2 overs
25 Nov 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 17/4 after 6 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Travis Head 0 (3)
Steven Smith 3 (4)
India
Mohammed Siraj 2/7 (3)
25 Nov 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Australia vs India Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Usman Khawaja is out and Australia at 17/4 after 5.3 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! IN THE AIR AND CAUGHT BEHIND! Siraj strikes in his first over of the day and Khawaja departs playing a lose stroke!
25 Nov 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 17/3 after 5 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Usman Khawaja 4 (10)
Steven Smith 3 (4)
India
Jasprit Bumrah 2/6 (3)
25 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25
Australia vs India Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 07:50 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.