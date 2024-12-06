Australia vs India Live Score: It’s a Four. India at 61/1 after 16.2 overs

Australia vs India Live Score :
Day 1 Highlights :
- KL Rahul dropped on 2 by U Khawaja in 7.5 overs
- Drinks: India 36/1 in 11.0 overs
- India 50/1 in 14.5 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . India at 61/1 after 16.2 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! On the up and through the gap! KL Rahul growing in confidence here!
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 56/1 after 16 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 26 (50)
Shubman Gill 28 (47)
Australia
Scott Boland 0/15 (5)
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 53/1 after 15 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 26 (49)
Shubman Gill 25 (42)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/16 (6)
Australia vs India Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . India at 53/1 after 14.5 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! Rahul was not at all in control on that shot!
Australia vs India Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . India at 49/1 after 14.4 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! Cuts and cuts away with precision does Rahul!
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 43/1 after 14 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 25 (42)
KL Rahul 16 (43)
Australia
Scott Boland 0/12 (4)
Australia vs India Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Scott Boland bowling . India at 42/1 after 13.1 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! Driven nicely!
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 38/1 after 13 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 25 (41)
KL Rahul 11 (38)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/6 (5)
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 38/1 after 12 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 11 (38)
Shubman Gill 25 (35)
Australia
Scott Boland 0/7 (3)
Australia vs India Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . India at 34/1 after 10.5 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! Strealy! Pat Cummins pulls his length back a bit, on middle, shapes away, Shubman Gill stride out to block but gets an outside edge along the ground and wide of gully for a boundary.
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 30/1 after 10 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 9 (32)
Shubman Gill 19 (29)
Australia
Scott Boland 0/5 (2)
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 29/1 after 9 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 9 (30)
Shubman Gill 18 (25)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 1/25 (5)
Australia vs India Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . India at 27/1 after 8.3 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! First boundary for KL! Pitched up again from Mitchell Starc, outside off, KL Rahul goes after it is time and carves it over backward point for a boundary.
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 23/1 after 8 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 18 (25)
KL Rahul 3 (24)
Australia
Scott Boland 0/4 (1)
Australia vs India Live Score: It’s a Wicket. KL Rahul is out and India at 19/2 after 7.1 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! c Alex Carey b Scott Boland.
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 19/1 after 7 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 18 (24)
KL Rahul 0 (18)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 1/19 (4)
Australia vs India Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . India at 19/1 after 6.4 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! Uppish but through the gap! Mitchell Starc overpitches it and well outside off, Shubman Gill gets a chance to free his arms and reaches for it to slice it through point for a boundary.
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 15/1 after 6 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 0 (18)
Shubman Gill 14 (18)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/0 (3)
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 15/1 after 5 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 14 (18)
KL Rahul 0 (12)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 1/15 (3)
Australia vs India Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . India at 15/1 after 4.4 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! Gee, that's a classic shot from Gill! Mitchell Starc bowls a half-volley, around off, angling a bit into the batter, Shubman Gill taps his front foot ahead and drives it through the covers for a boundary.
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 10/1 after 4 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 0 (12)
Shubman Gill 10 (11)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/0 (2)
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 10/1 after 3 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 10 (11)
KL Rahul 0 (6)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 1/10 (2)
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 8/1 after 2 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
KL Rahul 0 (6)
Shubman Gill 8 (5)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/0 (1)
Australia vs India Live Score: India at 8/1 after 1 overs
Australia vs India Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 8 (5)
KL Rahul 0 (0)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 1/8 (1)
Australia vs India Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . India at 8/1 after 0.5 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! Much better from Gill! Starc goes searching for some swing as he pitches it full and around off. Shubman Gill uses the depth of the crease with that trigger movement. Strides forward and plays it though the line and drives it through the right of mid off for a cracking boundary.
Australia vs India Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . India at 4/1 after 0.4 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: FOUR! India and Gill are underway!
Australia vs India Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal is out and India at 0/1 after 0.1 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! lbw b Mitchell Starc.
Australia vs India Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland (In place of Josh Hazlewood).
Australia vs India Live Scores: India Playing XI
Australia vs India Live Score: India (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (In place of Devdutt Padikkal), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C) (In place of Dhruv Jurel), Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin (In place of Washington Sundar), Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia vs India Live Score: Toss Update
Australia vs India Live Score: India won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25
Australia vs India Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.