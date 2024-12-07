Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia score after 38 overs is 96/2

4 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 96/2 after 38 overs, Marnus Labuschagne at 26 runs and Steven Smith at 1 runs

Australia vs India Live Score, 2nd Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25Premium
Australia vs India Live Score, 2nd Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25


Day 1 Highlights :

  • KL Rahul dropped on 2 by U Khawaja in 7.5 overs
  • Drinks: India 36/1 in 11.0 overs
  • India 50/1 in 14.5 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 90 balls between KL Rahul (26) and S Gill (25)
  • Tea: India 82/4 in 23.0 overs
  • India 104/5 in 31.3 overs
  • Drinks: India 118/6 in 35.0 overs
  • Innings Break: India 180/10 in 44.1 overs
  • Dinner: India 180/10 in 44.1 overs
  • Light Failure: Australia 38/1 in 17.4 overs
  • N McSweeney dropped on 1 by R Pant in 6.3 overs
  • Drinks: Australia 38/1 in 17.0 overs
  • Australia 51/1 in 20.4 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 86 balls between N McSweeney (25) and M Labuschagne (17)
  • Referral 1 (27.1 ovs): IND against N McSweeney (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 2) (Retained)
  • Stumps: Australia 86/1 in 33.0 overs

07 Dec 2024, 09:54:35 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 96/2 after 38 overs

Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne 26 (85)
Steven Smith 1 (2)
India
Mohammed Siraj 0/35 (13)

07 Dec 2024, 09:50:35 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 95/2 after 37 overs

Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Steven Smith 1 (2)
Marnus Labuschagne 26 (78)
India
Jasprit Bumrah 2/17 (13)

07 Dec 2024, 09:46:05 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan McSweeney is out and Australia at 91/2 after 36.1 overs

Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bumrah again opens the door for India! Nathan McSweeney's hard resistance comes to an end and Australia lose their second wicket.

07 Dec 2024, 09:44:05 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 91/1 after 36 overs

Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Marnus Labuschagne 23 (75)
Nathan McSweeney 39 (108)
India
Mohammed Siraj 0/34 (12)

07 Dec 2024, 09:39:35 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 90/1 after 35 overs

Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Nathan McSweeney 39 (108)
Marnus Labuschagne 23 (68)
India
Jasprit Bumrah 1/13 (12)

07 Dec 2024, 09:35:34 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 90/1 after 34 overs

Australia vs India Live Score:
Australia
Nathan McSweeney 39 (102)
Marnus Labuschagne 23 (68)
India
Mohammed Siraj 0/33 (11)

07 Dec 2024, 08:37:47 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

