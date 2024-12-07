Australia vs India Live Score: Australia score after 38 overs is 96/2

Day 1 Highlights :
- KL Rahul dropped on 2 by U Khawaja in 7.5 overs
- Drinks: India 36/1 in 11.0 overs
- India 50/1 in 14.5 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 90 balls between KL Rahul (26) and S Gill (25)
- Tea: India 82/4 in 23.0 overs
- India 104/5 in 31.3 overs
- Drinks: India 118/6 in 35.0 overs
- Innings Break: India 180/10 in 44.1 overs
- Dinner: India 180/10 in 44.1 overs
- Light Failure: Australia 38/1 in 17.4 overs
- N McSweeney dropped on 1 by R Pant in 6.3 overs
- Drinks: Australia 38/1 in 17.0 overs
- Australia 51/1 in 20.4 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 86 balls between N McSweeney (25) and M Labuschagne (17)
- Referral 1 (27.1 ovs): IND against N McSweeney (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 2) (Retained)
- Stumps: Australia 86/1 in 33.0 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 96/2 after 38 overs
Marnus Labuschagne 26 (85)
Steven Smith 1 (2)
Mohammed Siraj 0/35 (13)
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 95/2 after 37 overs
Steven Smith 1 (2)
Marnus Labuschagne 26 (78)
Jasprit Bumrah 2/17 (13)
Australia vs India Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan McSweeney is out and Australia at 91/2 after 36.1 overs
Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bumrah again opens the door for India! Nathan McSweeney's hard resistance comes to an end and Australia lose their second wicket.
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 91/1 after 36 overs
Marnus Labuschagne 23 (75)
Nathan McSweeney 39 (108)
Mohammed Siraj 0/34 (12)
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 90/1 after 35 overs
Nathan McSweeney 39 (108)
Marnus Labuschagne 23 (68)
Jasprit Bumrah 1/13 (12)
Australia vs India Live Score: Australia at 90/1 after 34 overs
Nathan McSweeney 39 (102)
Marnus Labuschagne 23 (68)
Mohammed Siraj 0/33 (11)
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25
Australia vs India Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 09:30 AM.