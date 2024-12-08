Australia vs India Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 to start at 09:30 AM
Australia vs India Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25
Day 2 Highlights :
- Australia 103/1 in 40.0 overs
- Drinks: Australia 127/3 in 46.0 overs
- Australia 152/3 in 50.3 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 53 off 63 balls between M Labuschagne (27) and T Head (26)
- Referral 2 (57.3 ovs): IND against M Marsh (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 2) (Retained)
- T Head Test fifty: 53 runs in 63 balls (4x4) (2x6)
- Tea: Australia 191/4 in 59.0 overs
- Australia 200/4 in 61.4 overs
- T Head dropped on 76 by M Siraj in 67.4 overs
- Australia 251/5 in 70.2 overs
- T Head 8th Test hundred: 100 runs in 111 balls (10x4) (3x6)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 51 off 54 balls between T Head (42) and A Carey (8)
- Drinks: Australia 273/5 in 75.0 overs
- New ball taken: Australia 291/6 in 80.1 overs
- Australia 300/6 in 80.5 overs
- Referral 3 (82.6 ovs): IND against P Cummins (Caught) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 1)
- Dinner: Australia 332/8 in 85.0 overs
- Innings Break: Australia 337/10 in 87.3 overs
- India 52/2 in 9.4 overs
- S Gill dropped on 20 by S Smith in 15.4 overs
- India 100/4 in 18.4 overs
- Referral 1 (20.6 ovs): AUS against N Reddt (Caught) Unsuccessful (AUS: 2, IND: 3)
- Stumps: India 128/5 in 24.0 overs
Australia vs India Match Details
