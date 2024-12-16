Australia vs India Live Score: 3rd Test (Day 3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 to start at 05:50 AM
Australia vs India Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day 3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25. Match will start at 05:50 AM
Day 2 Highlights :
- Australia 51/2 in 22.0 overs
- Drinks: Australia 53/2 in 24.0 overs
- Drinks: Australia 75/3 in 33.2 overs
- Referral 1 (34.3 ovs): IND against S Smith (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 3) (Retained)
- Australia 100/3 in 41.3 overs
- Lunch: Australia 104/3 in 43.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 96 balls between S Smith (13) and T Head (36)
- Referral 2 (49.5 ovs): IND against S Smith (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 2)
- Australia 152/3 in 54.3 overs
- T Head Test fifty: 51 runs in 71 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: Australia 158/3 in 56.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 171 balls between S Smith(30) and T Head(65)
- S Smith Test fifty: 50 runs in 128 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- Australia 200/3 in 64.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 150 off 209 balls between S Smith(44) and T Head(98)
- T Head 9th Test hundred: 101 runs in 115 balls (13x4) (0x6)
- Tea: Australia 234/3 in 70.0 overs
- T Head dropped on 112 by R Sharma in 71.3 overs
- Australia 251/3 in 72.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 200 off 252 balls between S Smith (68) and T Head (122)
- New ball taken: Australia 301/3 in 80.1 overs
- S Smith 33rd Test hundred: 100 runs in 185 balls (12x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: Australia 313/3 in 82.0 overs
- T Head : 150 runs in 157 balls (18x4) (0x6)
- J Bumrah 12th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/61 (22.5)
- Drinks: Australia 351/6 in 92.0 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 55 balls between A Carey (32) and P Cummins (17)
- Australia 400/7 in 99.4 overs
- Stumps: Australia 405/7 in 101.0 overs
16 Dec 2024, 05:42 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25
Australia vs India Match Details
3rd Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 05:50 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.