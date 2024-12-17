Hello User
Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 394 runs with 6 wickets remaining

1 min read . 04:57 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 394 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Australia vs India Live Score, 3rd Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25


Day 3 Highlights :

  • A Carey 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 53 balls (6x4) (1x6)
  • Rain Stoppage: Australia 435/8 in 112.0 overs
  • Referral 3 (114.2 ovs): IND against N Lyon (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 1)
  • Innings Break: Australia 445/10 in 117.1 overs
  • Rain Stoppage: Australia 445/10 in 117.1 overs
  • Rain Stoppage: India 22/3 in 7.2 overs
  • Lunch: India 22/3 in 7.2 overs
  • Rain Stoppage: India 27/3 in 9.1 overs
  • Rain Stoppage: India 39/3 in 13.0 overs
  • Rain Stoppage: India 48/4 in 14.1 overs
  • Tea: India 48/4 in 14.1 overs
  • Wet Ground Condition: India 48/4 in 14.1 overs
  • India 50/4 in 15.5 overs
  • Bad Light: India 51/4 in 17.0 overs
  • Stumps: India 51/4 in 17.0 overs

17 Dec 2024, 04:57 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
3rd Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 05:50 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

