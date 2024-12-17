Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 394 runs with 6 wickets remaining
1 min read . 05:12 AM IST
Livemint
Day 3 Highlights :
- A Carey 9th Test fifty: 51 runs in 53 balls (6x4) (1x6)
- Rain Stoppage: Australia 435/8 in 112.0 overs
- Referral 3 (114.2 ovs): IND against N Lyon (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 1)
- Innings Break: Australia 445/10 in 117.1 overs
- Rain Stoppage: Australia 445/10 in 117.1 overs
- Rain Stoppage: India 22/3 in 7.2 overs
- Lunch: India 22/3 in 7.2 overs
- Rain Stoppage: India 27/3 in 9.1 overs
- Rain Stoppage: India 39/3 in 13.0 overs
- Rain Stoppage: India 48/4 in 14.1 overs
- Tea: India 48/4 in 14.1 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: India 48/4 in 14.1 overs
- India 50/4 in 15.5 overs
- Bad Light: India 51/4 in 17.0 overs
- Stumps: India 51/4 in 17.0 overs
17 Dec 2024, 05:12 AM IST
