Australia vs India Live Score: 4th Test (Day 2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 to start at 05:00 AM

1 min read . 04:19 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Test (Day 2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25. Match will start at 05:00 AM

Australia vs India Live Score, 4th Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25


Day 1 Highlights :

  • Referral 1 (3.2 ovs): IND against U Khawaja (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 2)
  • Drinks: Australia 37/0 in 9.0 overs
  • Australia 50/0 in 10.3 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 63 balls between S Konstas (33) and U Khawaja (16)
  • S Konstas maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 52 balls (5x4) (2x6)
  • Drinks: Australia 83/0 in 16.0 overs
  • Australia 103/1 in 21.6 overs
  • Lunch: Australia 112/1 in 25.0 overs
  • U Khawaja 27th Test fifty: 50 runs in 101 balls (6x4) (0x6)
  • Drinks: Australia Australia 138/1 in 38.0 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 115 balls between U Khawaja (25) and M Labuschagne (22)
  • Australia 151/1 in 42.4 overs
  • Tea: Australia 176/2 in 53.0 overs
  • M Labuschagne 22nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 114 balls (6x4) (0x6)
  • Referral 2 (56.2 ovs): IND against S Smith (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, IND: 1)
  • Australia 200/2 in 57.2 overs
  • 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 82 balls between M Labuschagne (25) and S Smith (23)
  • Drinks: Australia 237/2 in 65.0 overs
  • Australia 250/2 in 70.3 overs
  • S Smith 42nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 71 balls (5x4) (0x6)
  • Drinks: Australia 279/5 in 75.0 overs
  • New ball taken: Australia 292/5 in 81.1 overs
  • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 76 balls between S Smith (21) and A Carey (28)
  • Australia 300/6 in 82.3 overs
  • Stumps: Australia 311/6 in 86.0 overs

27 Dec 2024, 04:19 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Test (Day2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
4th Test (Day2) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

