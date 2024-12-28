Hello User
Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 310 runs with 5 wickets remaining

4 min read . 04:04 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 310 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Australia vs India Live Score, 4th Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Live Score:

First Innings

null Score - 474/10 in 122.4 overs


null batting performance
Steven Smith 140(197)
Marnus Labuschagne 72(145)
Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-99-4
Ravindra Jadeja 23-78-3

Second Innings

null Score - 164/5 in 46.0 overs


null batting performance

28 Dec 2024, 04:04 AM IST Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 310 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Australia vs India Live Score: Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia, is up for a quick chat with the broadcasters. He begins by saying that Steven Smith batter really well this morning and is delighted to get those late wickets towards the end of the day. On his ball to dismiss KL Rahul, he says he wishes he could do it every ball but happens very rarely. Is happy with the way he and the others bowled. Mentions that India were looking solid with that 100-run stand between Kohli and Jaiswal. Also says that a wicket anytime is handy and Jaiswal's wicket really gave them a little opening. Ends up appreciating Scott Boland and says that he is awesome every time he comes into the side.

28 Dec 2024, 04:04 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
4th Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

