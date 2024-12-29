Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 116 runs with 1 wicket remaining

Australia vs India Live Score:
First Innings
null Score - 474/10 in 122.4 overs
null batting performance
Steven Smith 140(197)
Marnus Labuschagne 72(145)
Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-99-4
Ravindra Jadeja 23-78-3
Second Innings
null Score - 358/9 in 116.0 overs
null batting performance
Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 116 runs with 1 wicket remaining
Australia vs India Live Score: With two more days of cricket remaining in this game and the pitch still quite flat to bat on, Australia will be eyeing getting India all out at the earliest and then put on some quick runs on the board. We did see every now and then that deliveries from Nathan Lyon did grip and turn and a few more cracks might open up on Day 4.
Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25
Australia vs India Match Details
4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.