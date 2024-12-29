Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 105 runs
Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 105 runs

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2024, 04:49 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 105 runs

Australia vs India Live Score, 4th Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25Premium
Australia vs India Live Score, 4th Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Live Score:

First Innings

null Score - 474/10 in 122.4 overs


null batting performance
Steven Smith 140(197)
Marnus Labuschagne 72(145)
Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-99-4
Ravindra Jadeja 23-78-3

Second Innings

null Score - 369/10 in 119.3 overs


null batting performance
Nitish Kumar Reddy 114(189)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 82(118)
Scott Boland 27-57-3
Pat Cummins 29-89-3

29 Dec 2024, 04:49:59 AM IST

Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 105 runs

Australia vs India Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Starc b Nathan Lyon.

29 Dec 2024, 04:49:39 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

