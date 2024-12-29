Hello User
Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 116 runs with 1 wicket remaining

3 min read . 04:04 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 116 runs with 1 wicket remaining

Australia vs India Live Score, 4th Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

First Innings

null Score - 474/10 in 122.4 overs


null batting performance
Steven Smith 140(197)
Marnus Labuschagne 72(145)
Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-99-4
Ravindra Jadeja 23-78-3

Second Innings

null Score - 358/9 in 116.0 overs


null batting performance

29 Dec 2024, 04:04 AM IST Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 116 runs with 1 wicket remaining

Australia vs India Live Score: STUMPS, DAY 3 - This is Test cricket at its raw, pulsating best, a testament to why this Australia-India rivalry sits at the pinnacle of Test match warfare. As play and session resumed under threatening skies after the rain break, India found themselves 148 runs adrift, but what followed was pure theatre at the iconic MCG. The conditions demanded respect, and Australia's bowlers, led by probing spells from Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, threw everything at the Indian pair, but Sundar and Nitish didn't flinch a bit.

29 Dec 2024, 04:04 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

