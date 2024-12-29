Hello User
Australia vs India Highlights: India trail by 115 runs with 1 wicket remaining

1 min read . 04:34 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: India trail by 115 runs with 1 wicket remaining

Australia vs India Live Score, 4th Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Live Score:

First Innings

null Score - 474/10 in 122.4 overs


null batting performance
Steven Smith 140(197)
Marnus Labuschagne 72(145)
Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-99-4
Ravindra Jadeja 23-78-3

Second Innings

null Score - 359/9 in 117.0 overs


null batting performance

Australia vs India Live Score: Who bowls now?

29 Dec 2024, 04:34 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
4th Test (Day4) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

