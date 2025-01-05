Hello User
Australia vs India Highlights: India lead by 145 runs with 4 wickets remaining

1 min read . 03:59 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs India Live Score: India lead by 145 runs with 4 wickets remaining

Australia vs India Live Score, 5th Test of India tour of Australia, 2024/25


Day 2 Highlights :

  • Referral 1 (6.2 ovs): IND against M Labuschagne (Caught) Successful (IND: 3, AUS: 3)
  • Australia 15/2: M Labuschagne c R Pant b J Bumrah 2(8)
  • Australia 53/4 in 14.6 overs
  • Drinks: Australia 58/4 in 16.0 overs
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 84 balls between S Simth (29) and B Webster (23)
  • Australia 101/5 in 28.4 overs
  • Lunch: Australia 101/5 in 29.0 overs
  • Australia 150/6 in 41.3 overs
  • Drinks: Australia 151/6 in 42.0 overs
  • B Webster maiden Test fifty: 52 runs in 92 balls (5x4) (0x6)
  • Innings Break: Australia 181/10 in 50.6 overs
  • Tea: Australia 181/10 in 50.6 overs
  • Drinks: India 48/2 in 11.0 overs
  • India 50/2 in 11.2 overs
  • India 103/4 in 19.1 overs
  • R Pant 15th Test fifty: 54 runs in 29 balls (6x4) (3x6)
  • Drinks: India 124/4 in 22.0 overs
  • R Jadeja dropped on 6 by S Smith on 30.3 overs
  • Stumps: India 141/6 in 32.0 overs

05 Jan 2025, 03:59 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 5th Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25

Australia vs India Match Details
5th Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25 between Australia and India to be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

