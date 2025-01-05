Australia vs India Highlights: India lead by 145 runs with 4 wickets remaining

Australia vs India Live Score: India lead by 145 runs with 4 wickets remaining
Day 2 Highlights :
Referral 1 (6.2 ovs): IND against M Labuschagne (Caught) Successful (IND: 3, AUS: 3)
Australia 15/2: M Labuschagne c R Pant b J Bumrah 2(8)
Australia 53/4 in 14.6 overs
Drinks: Australia 58/4 in 16.0 overs
4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 84 balls between S Simth (29) and B Webster (23)
Australia 101/5 in 28.4 overs
Lunch: Australia 101/5 in 29.0 overs
Australia 150/6 in 41.3 overs
Drinks: Australia 151/6 in 42.0 overs
B Webster maiden Test fifty: 52 runs in 92 balls (5x4) (0x6)
Innings Break: Australia 181/10 in 50.6 overs
Tea: Australia 181/10 in 50.6 overs
Drinks: India 48/2 in 11.0 overs
India 50/2 in 11.2 overs
India 103/4 in 19.1 overs
R Pant 15th Test fifty: 54 runs in 29 balls (6x4) (3x6)
Drinks: India 124/4 in 22.0 overs
R Jadeja dropped on 6 by S Smith on 30.3 overs
Stumps: India 141/6 in 32.0 overs
05 Jan 2025, 04:29 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 5th Test (Day3) of India tour of Australia, 2024/25
