AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Tim David unavailable for Australia as Mitchell Marsh's men seek winning start

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hurt by the injurie to Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Australia will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start when they take on Ireland in the Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo.

Australia have been ravaged by injuries even. They have already lost the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to injuries and won't have the services of Tim David too against Ireland as the big-hitting batter continues to recover. On slow conditions in Colombo, Adam Zampa will play a key role for Australia.

Australia vs Ireland predicted playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

