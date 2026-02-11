Subscribe

AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Tim David unavailable for Australia as Mitchell Marsh's men seek winning start

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hurt by the injurie to Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Australia will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start when they take on Ireland in the Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Feb 2026, 02:05:55 PM IST
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Ireland are aiming for their first win.
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Ireland are aiming for their first win.

Australia have been ravaged by injuries even. They have already lost the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to injuries and won't have the services of Tim David too against Ireland as the big-hitting batter continues to recover. On slow conditions in Colombo, Adam Zampa will play a key role for Australia.

Australia vs Ireland predicted playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Follow updates here:
11 Feb 2026, 02:05:53 PM IST

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: What Mitchell Marsh said?

"We were outplayed by Pakistan. And yeah, we've left it there, and we're ready to move on," said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh.

11 Feb 2026, 02:05:23 PM IST

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: What Ireland head coach said?

"We've done some of that work over the last 24 hours leading into this game. Very clear around some of the plans that we've got in place for some of the Australian players. And if we can adapt to the situation and the conditions quickly out there, hopefully the boys can execute their skills well tomorrow," said Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan.

11 Feb 2026, 02:04:51 PM IST

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Ireland probable XI

11 Feb 2026, 02:04:40 PM IST

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australian probable XI

11 Feb 2026, 02:01:51 PM IST

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: No Tim David too

Australia are coming into this game on the back of a humiliating 0-3 loss at the hands of Pakistan. The former champions have already lost the services of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlwood due to injuries. To add more to that, captain Mitchell Marsh won't be having the services of Tim David as he is yet to recover. Nathan Ellis will be available.

11 Feb 2026, 01:06:30 PM IST

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs Ireland clash in the T20 World Cup 2026.

