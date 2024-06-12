Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ruben Trumpelmann is out

17 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Ruben Trumpelmann out on Adam Zampa bowling.Namibia at 43/7 after 12.4 overs

Australia vs Namibia Live Score, Match 24 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024Premium
Australia vs Namibia Live Score, Match 24 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Australia vs Namibia Live Score :

Namibia Innings Highlights :

  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Namibia 17/3

    12 Jun 2024, 07:06:28 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ruben Trumpelmann is out and Namibia at 43/7 after 12.4 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! c Glenn Maxwell b Adam Zampa.

    12 Jun 2024, 07:06:28 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Ruben Trumpelmann smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . Namibia at 43/6 after 12.3 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: SIX! That is a monster. Massive hit. A rare bad ball and it is put away. It needed to be put away. A full toss on middle. This is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.

    12 Jun 2024, 07:04:28 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 36/6 after 12 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Ruben Trumpelmann 1 (4)
    Merwe Erasmus 10 (25)
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 1/3 (2)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:59:58 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 33/6 after 11 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Ruben Trumpelmann 1 (2)
    Merwe Erasmus 7 (21)
    Australia
    Adam Zampa 2/5 (3)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:58:28 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Wiese is out and Namibia at 31/6 after 10.3 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Wiese holes out. Zampa has another one. Shorter and on middle. This one skids through. Wiese looks to pull. This goes off the splice down towards long on. The fielder runs to his right, slides and takes a very good catch.

    12 Jun 2024, 06:58:28 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: David Wiese smashed a Four on Adam Zampa bowling . Namibia at 31/5 after 10.1 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: EDGY FOUR! That went quickly. Lucky boundary but Namibia won't care. Outside off. Fuller. Wiese goes after it. This flies off the outside edge. Over first slip and down to the third man fence.

    12 Jun 2024, 06:52:58 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 27/5 after 10 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    David Wiese 1 (4)
    Merwe Erasmus 6 (20)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 1/6 (2)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:50:27 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Merwe Erasmus smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Namibia at 25/5 after 9.1 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: FOUR! Slammed away! That is a seriously good shot and Namibia need a lot of these. Outside off. Erasmus stands tall and slams it through covers. Lovely stroke.

    12 Jun 2024, 06:48:57 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 21/5 after 9 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    David Wiese 0 (1)
    Merwe Erasmus 1 (17)
    Australia
    Adam Zampa 1/3 (2)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:47:57 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Zane Green is out and Namibia at 21/5 after 8.5 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! A loud appeal and the finger is raised. Half the side back in the hut for Namibia now. They are in all sorts of trouble. They continue to lose wickets and the runs are not coming too. Full and on middle. Green looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pad. That is as plumb as it gets.

    12 Jun 2024, 06:42:27 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 19/4 after 8 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Merwe Erasmus 0 (15)
    Zane Green 0 (1)
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 1/0 (1)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:35:27 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 18/3 after 7 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Merwe Erasmus 0 (14)
    JJ Smit 3 (5)
    Australia
    Adam Zampa 0/1 (1)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:32:27 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 17/3 after 6 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Merwe Erasmus 0 (10)
    JJ Smit 2 (3)
    Australia
    Marcus Stoinis 0/7 (2)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:27:57 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 16/3 after 5 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Merwe Erasmus 0 (6)
    JJ Smit 1 (1)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 2/10 (3)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:24:27 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Michael van Lingen is out and Namibia at 15/3 after 4.1 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! GONE! Glenn Maxwell takes it on the second attempt and Josh Hazlewood has his second. Namibia in more trouble.

    12 Jun 2024, 06:22:26 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 15/2 after 4 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Merwe Erasmus 0 (2)
    Michael van Lingen 10 (9)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 1/0 (1)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:20:56 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jan Frylinck is out and Namibia at 15/2 after 3.4 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE FIELDER! Immediate impact for Pat Cummins!

    12 Jun 2024, 06:16:26 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 15/1 after 3 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Jan Frylinck 1 (2)
    Michael van Lingen 10 (9)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 1/9 (2)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:14:26 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Niko Davin is out and Namibia at 14/1 after 2.4 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! c Glenn Maxwell b Josh Hazlewood.

    12 Jun 2024, 06:11:56 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 13/0 after 2 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Michael van Lingen 9 (8)
    Niko Davin 2 (4)
    Australia
    Marcus Stoinis 0/6 (1)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:11:56 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Michael van Lingen smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . Namibia at 12/0 after 1.5 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: FOUR! Lovely shot! Pitched up by Stoinis and it swings back into the left-hander, on middle and leg, Michael van Lingen clears his front leg and drives it to the right of mid on for a boundary.

    12 Jun 2024, 06:08:26 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia at 7/0 after 1 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score:
    Namibia
    Michael van Lingen 4 (4)
    Niko Davin 1 (2)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/7 (1)

    12 Jun 2024, 06:08:26 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Michael van Lingen smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . Namibia at 7/0 after 0.6 overs

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: FOUR! Edged away! On a back of a length and in the channel on off, Michael van Lingen throws his hands at it and gets an outside edge that flies over first slip for the first boundary of the game.

    12 Jun 2024, 05:36:25 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Scores: Namibia Playing XI

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia (Playing XI) - Niko Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Merwe Erasmus(C), JJ Smit, Zane Green(WK), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

    12 Jun 2024, 05:36:25 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    12 Jun 2024, 05:33:25 AM IST

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Toss Update

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field

    12 Jun 2024, 05:10:41 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Australia vs Namibia Match Details
    Match 24 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and Namibia to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

